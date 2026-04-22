CB council urges fire district to accommodate CBSAR lease

The current location will be going back to the town…

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council will send a letter to the Crested Butte Fire Protection District board of directors urging them to propose a long-term lease with Crested Butte Search and Rescue (CBSAR) that does not include a termination clause. The fire district and search-and-rescue organization have not been able to come to lease terms for months given the consistent addition of the termination clause by the CBFPD.

The town’s letter emphasizes that the town has hosted CBSAR in the public works yard in a building that doesn’t meet the organization’s needs. The letter makes clear the town will reclaim that space as soon as CBSAR relocates, “and it will not be available to serve as a fallback should CBSAR lose its future home…the presence of a termination clause allowing CBFPD to remove Search and Rescue from the new building has caused concern and uncertainty.”

Mayor Ian Billick said he has received communication from Mt. Crested Butte representatives that they too are considering a letter to the fire district with the same message.

“…we encourage the Board to honor the intent and spirit of what was presented to voters and what the community reasonably expects,” the letter states.

“We hope the District will consider a lease arrangement that provides true long-term security and aligns with the commitment made to voters,” the letter concludes.

The CBFPD expects to address the lease situation at its May 12 meeting.