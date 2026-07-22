CB council considering idea of citizen’s committee for budget

Opportunity to engage and get a new set of eyes on the numbers

by Mark Reaman

At the end of the July 20 town council meeting, Crested Butte councilmembers said they would be open to appointing a citizen’s committee to help evaluate the town budget this fall. During the earlier discussion on a second home tax going to the ballot, several members of the public said the town should put a sharp pencil to the budget before proposing any new tax and the council should live within a budget instead of increasing taxes.

Councilmember Beth Goldstone asked if there was any support for such a subcommittee during the “Other Business” portion of the meeting and she was supported in the request.

“I found the letter and petition from Caren Carroll compelling,” said councilmember Mallika Magner (see story on page 1). “I respect a lot of the people who signed it and value their input. I think it is appropriate for them to have input on town finances. It is good to get fresh eyes with the opportunity to participate.”

“They could provide some meaningful input on the budget,” agreed Goldstone.

“I’m okay with the idea,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “There are some experts on that petition. Promoting transparency is important.”

“I agree it is a lot to wade through the financial information,” said mayor Ian Billick. “I’m hearing that council wants to ask staff how to maybe incorporate a citizen’s subcommittee to provide budget feedback. Not on this ballot proposal, but on the budget in general.”

Town manager Dara MacDonald said she would ask the council to be more specific about what it was they wanted to accomplish with the group.

“It’s two-fold,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “There is the opportunity to engage. The budget process takes months and having a subcommittee like this spreads the word on the budget. It provides access to numbers that they don’t feel they have. Second, it might help us with creative ideas on where we could be more efficient. It’s another set of eyes.”

“I like the idea of being responsive,” said councilmember Kate Guibert. “It’s an opportunity to talk budget which can be boring.”

“We can’t make a decision tonight so let’s explore the idea knowing we will have the discussion again,” said Billick.

“We can start with the open house on finances scheduled for August 5,” suggested MacDonald.