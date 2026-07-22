Mt. CB continues wayfinding upgrades with transit signs

Signs to include stops in Crested Butte

by Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte continues to invest in signage improvements throughout the town with its ongoing Wayfinding project. During their July 7 meeting the town council approved Phase 4A, which includes updates to bus stop and transit signage in Mt. CB and in Crested Butte.

This phase will include 29 sign locations, with approximately 130 signs. The total Phase 4A project cost is estimated at $75,490, and the town will cover $34,356 and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will fund $41,133.

“Phase 4A will improve clarity, accessibility, visitor experience, operational efficiency and consistency across the transit system through updated sign design, clearer messaging and a coordinated color-coded route system,” said marketing communications manager Marisa Maudsley in a report to the council. “We want to allow people to come up here easy, not have any frustrations and make it safe and easy for bus drivers.”

For consistency, the project includes new signage for bus stops in Crested Butte and Maudsley recommended that Mt. CB fund those Crested Butte locations regardless of municipal boundaries because it is part of the town’s Wayfinding Master Plan. “A significant portion of transit users accessing Mt. Crested Butte begin, end or transfer portions of their trip within the Town of Crested Butte,” said Maudsley. “Wayfinding is most effective when it provides a continuous and consistent user experience, and transit riders typically navigate the system as a whole rather than by jurisdiction. Funding these signs will ensure consistent branding, route identification, color-coding, and messaging throughout the transit network, reducing confusion and maximizing the effectiveness of the Town’s investment in wayfinding.”

Maudsley told the council that town staff have shared the proposed sign designs and wayfinding concepts with town of Crested Butte staff as well as Mountain Express as part of ongoing coordination efforts. “While discussions were positive, no cost-sharing commitments or funding requests were pursued at that time,” she said. “It is our project, we have the money for it.”

Councilmember Roman Kolodziej noted that the Mountain Express is considering future additions to its routes and wondered who would cover the costs to future signage needs and ensure they are standardized with the town’s design. “This project doesn’t include signage for future bus lines. Consistency is going to be very important.”

Councilmember Valeda Scribner agreed, “I feel like it is sort of unique that the town is covering costs of information around transportation that Mountain Express is providing.”

“I’m comfortable absorbing it,” said councilmember Steve Morris. “It would be nice to see them follow suit across the whole network.”

“It seems like a reasonable quid pro quo with Mountain Express,” said mayor Nicholas Kempin.

Maudsley explained that she has incorporated a wayfinding maintenance cost into the town’s annual budgeting for damages and sign changes. “If there are new stops added, we would change the signs accordingly,” she said, noting she would check on replacement costs and connect with Mountain Express to make sure they are aware of the associated costs when changing bus routes.