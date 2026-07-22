CBMR and ski patrol reach new labor agreement

Three-year contract through November 2029

by Kendra Walker

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) and the Crested Butte Professional Ski Patrol Association (CBPSPA) have reached a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the 2026-27 winter season. The agreement was unanimously ratified by the CBPSPA’s members last week and runs through November 2029.

While details of the compensation package were not disclosed, it appears patrol got a raise, added benefits and growth opportunities to upgrade individual skills.

“We were able to secure several raises including a wage compression adjustment and incentive increases,” shared Crested Butte Professional Ski Patrol Association president Reid Pritchett on behalf of the board. “We also were able to obtain additional medical and technical rescue education opportunities and benefits, including winter recovery time, medical benefits for our working K9s, and retroactive pay for a few of our incentives and benefits.”

“This new, three-year agreement is consistent with the compensation, benefits and programs we offer to all our non-unionized and unionized employees, including our most recent contract with the Breckenridge Ski Patrol Union,” shared CBMR communications manager Katie Lyons.

The CBPSPA’s previous three-year agreement was finalized in April 2021 after five months of negotiations and ski patrol working that winter season without a contract. Both sides noted productive negotiations this time around, but the CBPSPA board hopes to continue working toward additional benefits in the future.

“Were we able to win everything that we wanted, no, however we have been able to correct years of wage compression for the more senior members. We secured much needed recovery time off for the mental and physical health of our team, and a wage structure that allows our younger members more growth opportunities throughout their careers,” said Pritchett. “Ultimately, there is more work to be done in our future to establish ourselves as Trade Professionals, but we have been able to work this summer with the resort to have constructive negotiations.”

“As we look forward to the upcoming season, we are pleased to have the new agreement in place and are grateful for the entire team who are working hard to welcome guests and employees back to Crested Butte Mountain Resort this winter,” said CBMR/CBPSPA.