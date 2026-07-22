Blue Mesa reservoir water levels falling fast this summer

Bureau of Reclamation reducing downstream releases

by Katherine Nettles

Given the severe drought throughout the past water year, Blue Mesa Reservoir and the dams below it that serve downstream users are all at precariously low levels this summer. This is impacting recreation, power generation and aquatic life. As reservoir levels fall dangerously close to “power pool” level at which point hydroelectric power becomes impossible, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) last week made some adjustments to try and prevent that. The hope is that the new flows will hold up Blue Mesa power production, and protect various other uses and aquatic biology through the end of the year. A super El Niño monsoon season would help, too.

“Recognizing the severe drought, [the BOR] has begun reducing releases from Blue Mesa, which will hopefully keep the water levels above minimum power pool,” said John McClow, general counsel for the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District (UGRWCD). Keeping the state’s largest reservoir above power pool also preserves critical storage,” he said.

“Releases are made from the Aspinall Unit to comply with the Record of Decision issued in 2012,” McClow explained. “Operations of the Aspinall Unit will be modified to provide sufficient releases of water at times, quantities, and duration necessary to avoid jeopardy to endangered fish species and adverse modification of their designated critical habitat in the lower Gunnison River,” he cited from the 2012 record. McClow emphasized the releases are not based on downstream water calls.

According to Andrew Limbach with BOR’s Western area office, the release schedule from the Crystal Dam below Blue Mesa changed over a period of three days from 1,465 cubic feet per second (cfs) on July 15 to 1,265 cfs by July 17.

Gunnison River flows in the Black Canyon/Gunnison Gorge were scheduled to decrease from 360 cfs to 250 cfs over the course of those same three days.

“In response to the extreme drought conditions, the BOR has collaborated with US Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service to reduce the target flows to 500 cfs at Whitewater and 200 cfs through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison until further notice.

These releases are made for the authorized purposes of the Aspinall Unit, and to attempt to maintain a target base flow through the endangered fish critical habitat reach of the Gunnison while preserving critical storage in Blue Mesa Reservoir,” wrote Limback in an update to the UGRWCD and other water management groups last week. Limbach confirmed on Tuesday that the flows would remain at their new targets until further notice—hopefully through fall.

“Reclamation is trying to bolster levels in Blue Mesa,” he told the Crested Butte News, in order to protect power production and “in order to sustain some of that storage for later use and for a better long-term effect on the biology of the river.”

Jennifer Erickson, public affairs officer with the Department of the Interior, shared the latest information available regarding Blue Mesa elevation. “As of our last projections, Blue Mesa Reservoir is expected to fall to elevation 7,412 ft by the end of September. That number is from last month’s 24-Month study projections.” When full, the elevation is at 7,519 feet.

Erickson noted that the latest projections, which are released monthly, can be found at www.usbr.gov/uc/water/crsp/studies/24Month_06.pdf.

“Additionally, Reclamation has been closely coordinating with the National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Colorado Division of Water Resources to reduce demands downstream of the Aspinall unit in order to preserve storage going into the next water year,” she said.

The Curecanti National Recreation Area (National Park Service/NPS) maintains the boat ramps on Blue Mesa Reservoir, and issued a press release (see page 40) last week to advise boaters of changes to Blue Mesa as reservoir levels continue to decrease.

“To maintain safe and operational marina facilities, the NPS has moved the Elk Creek marina infrastructure to deeper water. Approximately half of the Lake Fork Marina has also been moved to deep water. Trailered watercraft can no longer use the Lake Fork boat ramp and will not be able to use the Elk Creek boat ramp when reservoir elevations reach 7435’. Hand-launching of non-trailered watercraft will remain available at both ramps.”

The NPS also advised that on Sunday, July 26 remaining Lake Fork marina operations will no longer be operational at 4 p.m., and on Monday, July 27 all boats must be out of Lake Fork Marina slips by noon.

On Friday, July 31, the NPS projected that the Elk Creek boat ramp will no longer be safe for launching or retrieving trailered watercraft. “All trailered watercraft on Blue Mesa reservoir should be retrieved before this elevation is reached. The ramp will remain open for hand-launching,” according to the release.

So while Blue Mesa shouldn’t go to “deadpool” mud or canyon levels, it will be as low as it’s been in decades.

Reservoir water level information can be found at www.nps.gov/cure/planyourvisit/reservoir_levels.