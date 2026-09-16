CB council and Irwin residents hope to close road to townsite next summer

Lots of issues if no mitigation measures taken as USFS closes Lake Irwin for renovations

by Mark Reaman

After a lengthy discussion during the September 8 Crested Butte town council meeting, it was evident the town and residents of the Irwin townsite were basically on the same page on the need for major mitigation action next summer when a renovation project in the area is taking place. The majority opinion, including from the town which owns platted lakefront lots in the townsite on the south side of the lake, was to ask the county to close the road, 826A, at the intersection commonly known as the Y.

The U.S. Forest Service began work this month to upgrade the Irwin campground and nearby Lake Irwin Day Use recreation area. The plan is to completely close the area to the public after this fall and to keep it and the road to that area closed until the extensive work is completed in 2028. Given the summer popularity of the lake from both locals and tourists, the expectation is that the closure will funnel Lake Irwin traffic to the other end of the lake near the townsite. Crested Butte granted a perpetual easement to Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 1963 to allow public access to the lake over the town property.

The road to the townsite from the Y is described as one-lane in many places, including the bridge across Coal Creek, and not in shape to handle large vehicle numbers. If no action is taken, traffic is expected to increase on the road and safety concerns were voiced along with the likely increase in trespassing as there are no parking places for vehicles so many would park on private property. The increase in people would likely include an increase in things like trash, fires and resource degradation from overuse.

“We are concerned with the impacts on our resource,” Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald told the council. “That property cannot accommodate a lot of cars. And we have a limited ability to do any enforcement, especially in the height of summer when it is so busy in town.”

MacDonald continued, “We are exploring the idea with the county and Irwin residents to close the road at the Y. Even with that there will likely be violators but there won’t be 90 cars a day. We also hope to do some work on our area in July and that would mean closing that beachfront area. It is all a work in progress.”

“There’s some concern there isn’t a baseline traffic study of the area,” said Irwin resident Sydney Schieren. “It’s too late to do one now but it is refreshing to hear the town is like-minded with Irwin residents to restrict the impacts. It seems defining parking issues is reasonable since just pulling off the road is trespassing.”

Lee Berglund has lived in the townsite for 11 years and is on the board of the Irwin Community Association (ICA). “Many of our community members are searching for solutions to the impacts expected next summer,” she said. “My fear is the conversation gets kicked down the road.”

Isaac Evans is also on the ICA board. “I agree with how Dara and the town is heading in the right direction. We also support closing the road at the Y. One idea is to maintain parking at the Y and let people hike up. Irwin is a special place, and the ICA is a steward of the place we call home.”

Jim Starr lives in Crested Butte and owns a place in Irwin. He urged the council to protect the water source, its property and all the natural resources by the town property. “I am encouraged by Dara’s report, and it seems that shutting the road is the only way to address the impacts.”

“We love Irwin,” said Kim Raines. “But it is really scary to think about moving summer traffic from the lake and campground to the townsite. Hopefully we are willing to give up the lake for a little while to save it.”

“The access to my property is a one-lane road from the Y,” explained Denise Schoppe. “The narrow road is a concern since it is not intended to be used by 100 cars a day. Safety is in danger if that were to happen. The two reasons to close the road are detriment to resources and construction. It seems this situation applies.”

“It is great to hear Dara’s report,” said ICA board president Trent Bona. “We appreciate everyone taking this seriously. There are a lot of potential issues up there.”

“The council is hearing the issue loud and clear,” said Crested Butte mayor Ian Billick. “There are lots of details to work out. Obviously, the topic is not over. A lot of this falls under the county and they too take public comment.”

MacDonald said the county public works department has been in some of the conversations. She said the Forest Service along with the local Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) plan to have a “robust” effort to spread the word to the public about the upcoming closure.