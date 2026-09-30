Highway 50 crash results in one death on Sunday

On September 27, at approximately 5:26 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 50 at mile marker 126.5 near Gunnison.

Preliminary reports indicate a 2008 Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Hwy 50 in front of a BMW motorcycle. A 2026 Ford F-350 was traveling eastbound on Hwy 50. The Escape traveled into the eastbound lanes and sideswiped the F-350 and the trailer it was hauling. The Escape ended up rotating and stopped back in the westbound lane after impact. The F-350 with its trailer went off the right side of the roadway. The BMW hit debris from the first collision and traveled to the right side of the westbound lane, coming to rest on its right side.

The driver of the Escape, a 37-year-old male from Montrose, was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Gunnison County Coroner once next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the F-350, a 58-year-old male, and the passenger, a 53-year-old female, had no reports of injury.

The BMW rider, a 44-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road was shut down for approximately five hours for the investigation. The roadway was fully reopened at approximately 10:29 p.m.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is the lead agency investigating, with no cause determined at this time.