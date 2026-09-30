CB considers ban on gas-powered small engines in town

Goodbye loud leaf blowers? What about snowblowers?

by Mark Reaman

While admitting the technology is not yet in place to take drastic action, the Crested Butte town council asked staff to come back with a plan that would phase out and ultimately prohibit machines in town that use small gas-powered off-road engines such as lawn equipment like mowers and leaf blowers and even possibly snowblowers.

The idea was brought to the council at the September 8 council meeting from Crested Butte sustainability coordinator Dannah Leeman-Gore. She reminded the council in a memo that a community member had brought up the issue last April citing noise, pollution and public health impacts from gas-powered outdoor lawn equipment. The council had given staff direction to research the issue and have a discussion.

“Electric lawn equipment addresses many of the environmental and health nuisances that SORE (Small Off-Road Engines) lawn equipment creates,” wrote Leeman-Gore. “Electric lawn equipment reduces noise pollution, fuel fumes and eliminates ground-level air pollution from this equipment use.”

Leeman-Gore said Crested Butte Parks staff had used some electric equipment in 2024 to review newer lawn equipment. The reviews were overwhelmingly negative as the crews said the electric equipment performed “significantly poorer” than gas tools. The crew cited a lack of power needed for full-day commercial operations, described some products as “terrible” for frequently breaking down and said charging equipment posed spatial and fire hazard concerns within the shop. “Park’s staff consensus: electric equipment might be fine for residential, but not adequate for commercial applications.”

She said a survey of four commercial landscapers indicated more positive reviews “though they expressed barriers to electrification.”

“It is disappointing how the equipment is performing,” noted councilmember Mallika Magner.

“If the staff is hesitant, I’m hesitant to go ahead,” said mayor Ian Billick.

“I’d like to keep any incentives we have for people to switch over and my initial feeling is to extend incentives to commercial operations,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone.

“The more we can get the word out about rebates, the better,” noted councilmember Gabi Prochaska.

Crested Butte currently does not offer rebates to switch over to such electric equipment, but staff will work on a new policy that includes incentives. Leeman-Gore clarified in a follow-up email that, “Town offered outdoor electric equipment rebates from 2024 – 2025, but those were discontinued in fiscal year 2026 due to low participation. Per council’s direction at the September 8 meeting, staff will return to council later this year with policy and incentive proposals to phase out gas-powered lawn equipment use in Town.”

“I’m in favor of keeping it on the radar,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “The technology will get better with time.”

“The big difference would be with commercial operations,” said councilmember John O’Neal. “Incentivize them to move to electric equipment somehow. For those that want to go there, give them an incentive that works and give them time to make the switch.”

“We don’t want to force people to get rid of equipment that works,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone.

“I’m in favor of some sort of phased program. Is there a way to look five or six years down the road to motivate people whose equipment is starting to fail?” asked Prochaska. “I’d require town to do the same. Technology is getting better. It is the wave of the future.”

O’Neal wanted it to apply to summer lawn equipment and not bleed it into winter equipment like snowblowers. “I love my Honda,” he raved.

Town manager Dara MacDonald said electric snowblowers are getting better and O’Neal could test hers if he wanted. But he was insistent on wanting to keep the Honda.

The rest of the council was slightly dubious about exempting snowblowers.

“I’ll pay the fine. I love my Honda,” O’Neal emphasized.

MacDonald said staff could put some thought into extending incentives to commercial operations. They will then come back to council with a proposal for a five-to-six-year phase-out of small motor equipment in town.