County moves to increased stage 2 fire restrictions

Mt. CB fireworks canceled

by Katherine Nettles, Kendra Walker and Mark Reaman

There will be no fireworks lighting up the North Valley this Fourth of July weekend, as Gunnison County made the decision on Monday to enter into stage 2 fire restrictions ahead of the busy holiday weekend. The town of Mt. Crested Butte issued their decision on the same day to forgo the fireworks display portion of their July 3 Independence Day celebration this year. Gunnison still has its fireworks display planned for Saturday. The new fire restrictions took effect on Tuesday morning at 12:01 a.m. which mean no open burning of any kind.

The county had previously entered stage 1 restrictions on June 18, along with most state and federal land partners in the area. County deputy emergency manager Ryan White issued a statement on June 29. “Gunnison County, in step with our surrounding counties and federal land partners, is going into Stage 2 Fire Restrictions starting Tuesday, June 30,” he said.

The National Weather Service also issued a Red Flag Warning for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to low humidity, high temperatures and strong winds combining to create extreme fire weather conditions. The nearby Gold Mountain Fire approaching county lines is another concern (see page 17).

The town of Mt. Crested Butte issued a statement, “Due to extreme fire danger and current conditions, the fireworks display has been canceled. The safety of our community, visitors, first responders and surrounding public lands remains our highest priority.”

The town confirmed, “While there will be no fireworks this year, the celebration is still moving forward as planned, and we look forward to gathering with our community on Friday, July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Red Lady Stage in the Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) Base Area. The evening will feature live music from Chris Coady, The Hip Snacks and Ridgeliners, along with children’s activities, face painting, snow cones, food and beverages and an exciting light show by Blackline Entertainment at dusk.”

Gunnison’s fireworks display had not been canceled as of press time. That is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 at dusk. The Crested Butte News reached out to the city and while currently the show is on, that could change depending on conditions.

“The July 4th event in Gunnison is hosted by the City of Gunnison and is currently still a go,” said city manager Amanda Wilson on Tuesday. “Safety is, and always will be, the deciding factor for all events. The decision to proceed or cancel is a joint decision involving the licensed fireworks operator, police, fire and other city staff after evaluating current weather, site conditions and available emergency response resources.

“Conditions are continuously monitored leading up to and throughout the day,” continued Wilson. “If necessary, the display will be cancelled, even if that decision must be made shortly before launch. Available resources, wind conditions and other unexpected circumstances have always been factored into the decision-making process and will continue to be throughout the day of the event. The City of Gunnison will continue to make decisions based upon local, real-time factors. Our current conditions are not the same as others in our area but that can change and we will adjust accordingly.”

Stage 2 restrictions, which are now in place until further notice, prohibit personal fireworks, campfires/outdoor fires (including within permanent fire devices or fire grates), portable grills and fire devices, outdoor smoking, explosive targets, debris burning, off-road vehicle use and welding with an open flame. Small engine equipment such as chainsaws and ATVs are also prohibited unless they have a working, well-maintained spark-arresting device. Only devices such as stoves, grills and lanterns fueled by liquid or gas that include shut-off valves are allowed when used in areas at least three feet from flammable materials such as grass or pine needles.

The Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest, White River National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Gunnison Field Office and the Black Canyon/Curecanti National Park enacted Stage 2 restrictions as well. A full list of restrictions can be found at gunnisoncounty.org/1121/Current-Fire-Restrictions.