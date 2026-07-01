Happy semiquincentennial, America!

Not to put myself out of a job but a few days before this Independence Day weekend I turned to AI on the Internet for a quick definition and recap of our country’s political system. It told me:

A true republic is a political system without monarchy or concentrated political power in any office, branch or individual. Elected officials represent citizens to make decisions on their behalf, with separate branches of government providing checks and balances…

The life cycle of a republic is a recurring historical pattern of birth, growth, prosperity and eventual decay. While lifespans vary—historians often point to an average life cycle of roughly 200 years for modern democracies…

Well, this weekend America is celebrating 250 years of Independence! (See page 34) Like so much of America – we are above average! Even the name is above average. It’s our semiquincentennial!

Back to AI. Based on the six stages of a republic it could be argued the USA is in the early stages of phase five. Phase four had us where “The general populace becomes politically apathetic or deeply divided, losing trust in republican institutions like the courts and the legislature. Power struggles dominate the government, and legislative paralysis often sets in.” Hmmmm.

Stage five is “to solve the gridlock and chaos, citizens and politicians increasingly look to strongmen or populist leaders who promise stability. Power centralizes in the executive branch, checks and balances are eroded and the military or security apparatus is used for political control.” Hmmmm.

Sound familiar?

Given the celebratory nature of the Fourth of July I won’t delve into, but only touch briefly on America that is seemingly evolving with Donald’s right wing MAGA peeps and the new wave of Democratic Socialists winning primaries. I’m not an automatic fan of many in either camp. Seems to me, that while political opposites, what they have in common is a desire to see action being taken to accomplish their goals, for their groups.

One big difference at this stage seems to be that the left side is trying to gain its power through the traditional democratic way by getting people to vote for their candidates. It seems the leadership of the MAGA right is attempting to get and inflate its power through things like gerrymandering and voting restrictions even though they’ve carried a bunch of recent elections. They just don’t seem to trust that democratic process.

The far right reflexively conjures up claims of voter fraud. I love the comment from the Kentucky Republican Congressman about Donald’s obsession with the SAVE Act: “I think it’s ironic that we control the House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and the White House, and we’re yelling election fraud? I mean, we won all the damn elections and we’re in charge. And what are we doing with it?”

Lining the pockets of the wealthy elites running the government? That too is part of stage 5 in the decline of a republic BTW and perhaps a reason Democratic Socialists are gaining traction.

Okay then…locally…There is no pancake breakfast, water fight or fireworks on the Fourth in the North Valley this year, but there’s still plenty of political enthusiasm. A reflecting pool in the Chainless?! HCCA still in the parade?

Citizens and elected officials in our valley aren’t apathetic. They are sincerely trying to do what’s best for the community. That is being demonstrated by reaction to the latest major subdivision proposal south of Crested Butte at the Lower Verzuh Ranch. Petitions, letters to the paper and comments to the planning commission, along with plenty of political conversation about the micro issue of the specific proposal and the macro issue associated with it in a North Valley Corridor Plan are all active. And while at times contentious, it is also healthy. Our local government system is working, and for that we should be grateful. And congrats to Phil Weiser but I’m glad Michael Bennet carried the majority of Gunnison County votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Fire and smoke in the valley are rightfully top of mind for many people here. While so far fortunate we are not experiencing any active wildfire in the valley, we are in the direct line of smoke from the many fires burning west of here. The smell, the itchy eyes, the veil of smoke covering our mountains, all make it clear (get it) we are living in a tinderbox at the moment. Come on monsoons!

It seems common sense to have gone to Stage-2 fire restrictions and Mt. Crested Butte made a good decision to cancel the July 4 fireworks scheduled for Friday.

Gunnison’s fireworks are still on, and the city and local firefighters are confident they have it under control. They say safety is forefront in their decision and the place they use to launch them is certainly safer than next to the forest in Mt. CB. Seems to me as a layman, there’s probably less than a 5% chance something could go wrong given the location — but if on the off chance something does go wrong, it could go reallllly wrong and there will be an easy place to point the finger and the lawsuits. Just the idea of putting them on has added to the stress factor for many people living here up and down the valley.

The thing I don’t like is setting off fireworks is a tangible example that others with less knowledge might follow in not so safe places. The idea of the tactical ability to pull it off seems to be overshadowing the communal good and that’s something to consider as a responsible municipality. Good luck Gunni and while chances are everything is cool, I’ll still send a little prayer your way hoping it stays that way. Hmmmm.

Speaking of prayers…last week many came together both in mourning and in fun as community gatherings touched the heart and spirit of Crested Butte. Memorials for locals who have passed, followed by bikes without chains partying their way down to Kochevar’s from the top of Kebler Pass were all worthy ways to cleanse the soul. It is the way we do it here. And thank goodness Stage-2 fire restrictions weren’t in place banning outdoor smoking during the Chainless. Just sayin’.

Quickly – the people behind the Crested Butte Post Office counter are doing the good work — good work in challenging conditions since the blind powers above took away a supplemental contract that addressed some package delivery in CB.

If you want to try and get it back, contact our elected representatives: Congressman Jeff Hurd’s D.C. phone is 202-224-3121; U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper’s main Washington, D.C. office number is 202-224-5941; and Senator Michael Bennet’s number is 202-224-5852. They’ve tried and been successful to instigate positive PO changes before, so let them know we need their help again.

July 4 should in part be a time of reflection about the country and our little bubble in the country. America is not at all perfect — and in fact there’s some nasty sh*t happening here right now that is very divisive — but being able to express that thought is one of America’s perfections.

Watching some World Cup coverage, I, like many, was struck by the reaction of visitors from other countries attending the soccer games across America. There have been many examples expressed by visitors of the wonder in which they hold the USA. Some expressed that they thought they would encounter guns and violence and ugliness everywhere. Instead, they are finding people to be nice and helpful, are overcome by things like the over-the-top Americanness of Buc-ees. They can’t believe they can get a beer in an air-conditioned stadium while watching their team, and for some reason, they are finding an addiction to Ranch salad dressing.

There it is. America put on a pedestal for a salad dressing. A salad dressing defined by AI as “a creamy, tangy condiment made from a blend of a dairy base, mayonnaise, and specific savory herbs and spices.” Hmmmm.

It could be worse.

Happy semiquincentennial America. And remember – no fires!

—Mark Reaman