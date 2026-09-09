Mt. CB awards winter events grants

Grab your costumes, and donate to a good cause

by Kendra Walker

The Mt. Crested Butte town council has awarded a round of grant funding to organizations planning events in the town this upcoming winter season. During their September 1 meeting, the council agreed to a total of $158,765 to 10 applications based on their grant applications and staff recommendations.

Local businesses and nonprofits receiving grant funding include the following:

Crested Butte Avalanche Center received $3,113 for the 53rd Annual Al Johnson Uphill/Downhill Telemark Race taking place in March 2027. The race is a long-standing Crested Butte tradition that honors Al Johnson, a late-1800s mail carrier known for skiing between mining communities.

Crested Butte State of Mind received $17,300 for their Make Change – A Ride to Raise Ski A Thon scheduled for February 27, 2027. The event will raise awareness and funding for local mental health programs as participants ski to generate vertical-foot donations.

Adaptive Sports Center received $16,000 to support winter marketing programming for its 2026–2027 winter season, which runs from October 1, 2026, through April 15, 2027. Adaptive estimates its winter therapeutic recreation programming will serve 255 participants with disabilities through its Access for All Initiative that keeps participant costs low at $95 per day.

The Crested Butte Museum received $9,500 for its Winter Lecture Series taking place this winter, one in January and one in March. Each event will showcase local speakers with deep ties to the Gunnison Valley’s skiing and recreation history, offering presentations that include slideshows, videos and interactive Q&A sessions.

Crested Butte Nordic Center received $15,000 to support its Winter Grand Traverse Event on March 26-28, 2027. The race is expected to draw 500 participants skiing across the Elk Mountains from Crested Butte to Aspen.

Crested Butte Snowsports Foundation received $8,048 for its Winter Gear Swap on November 6-8. The annual Gear Swap provides the community with an affordable way to buy, sell, donate, or receive gently used winter gear, all while supporting CBSF’s mission to increase youth access to skiing and snowboarding.

The Elevation Hotel & Spa received $26,000 to support its Winter Music Programming for José Crested Butte and billy barr. The initiative will include a total of 70 nights of live music throughout the 2026/27 winter season.

José Crested Butte received $25,350 for its March Meltdown event on Saturday, March 27, 2027. March Meltdown is a free public après-ski event held at the José patio to celebrate the end of the ski season featuring a mix of nationally recognized artists and local musicians.

The Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce received $9,454 to support its Mt. Crested Butte Bazaar that will be held on two weekends this winter. The Bazaar is a curated artisan market featuring local artists, makers, vintage vendors and producers of locally made goods, and will take place during the Mt. Crested Butte holiday tree lighting in December and spring break in March.

Sleds & Kegs received $29,000 for its Winter Music Festival in Mt. Crested Butte taking place March 4-7, 2027. The Sleds & Kegs fundraiser plans to expand beyond the traditional Saturday event into a four-day winter festival, including free live music, concerts, DJs, food and beverage experiences, family-friendly activities, local vendor participation and special promotions throughout the base area and partner venues.