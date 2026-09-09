Fatal car accident closes Highway 50 near Gunnison on Monday

A 61-year-old Front Range man died in a two-vehicle car accident that closed U.S. Highway 50 about two miles west of Gunnison on Monday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 61-year-old Morrison man, was traveling eastbound, while a 28-year-old Leadville man, driving a Jeep Wrangler pulling a small camper, was heading westbound.

The Silverado veered into the westbound lane and struck the Wrangler head-on, causing both cars to spin. The Wrangler went off the shoulder and rolled, before coming to a rest on its side. The car then caught fire.

The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead while he was airlifted to the hospital. The Wrangler driver was also airlifted and has life-threatening injuries, according to the state patrol.

The road was temporarily closed for more than two hours.