Project Hope delivers a lifeline in the Gunnison Valley for those affected by domestic violence and abuse

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

by Kendra Walker

It can be difficult to imagine that anyone in the Gunnison Valley might experience domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking. However, violence and abuse do happen in our community, even when we may not see it. Project Hope of Gunnison Valley believes no one should have to navigate those experiences alone.

Project Hope is a victim advocacy nonprofit that provides free, confidential support to individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking in Gunnison and Hinsdale counties.

Its full range of services includes emergency shelter and transitional housing, access to licensed therapists, food, clothing, personal necessities, relocation assistance, crisis intervention, safety planning, peer support groups and legal advocacy. Project Hope also operates a 24/7 crisis hotline (970-275-1193) available every day of the year for anyone to speak with a trained advocate.

Project Hope held its annual Stand With Me Luncheon and auction in August to raise funding and community awareness. More than just a fundraiser, the event provided an opportunity to celebrate hope, resilience and a shared commitment to standing with survivors.

At one point during the event, a packed house of supporters stood up in unison to show solidarity for survivors of abuse.

“When the need is great, this community shows up,” said Project Hope advocacy director Katie Thomas during the luncheon. “Thank you for standing with Project Hope and for standing with the people of Gunnison Valley.”

The event served as a powerful reminder of how vital these services are to the community and how advocates are never off the clock, as several crisis line calls came in during the luncheon itself, fielded confidentially by volunteers. Thomas also shared words from Project Hope clients, capturing the shift in their safety and well-being:

“Without the life-saving assistance of Project Hope, I truly do not know where we would be today, or if we would have survived that year.”

“Project Hope believed me when I didn’t know how to believe myself. They shined light on the darkness and connected me with others who have found themselves in similar situations.”

“I feel like I can finally breathe.”

This year’s luncheon raised approximately $300,000, about $100,000 more than 2025, according to Project Hope’s director of community engagement and outreach Hannah Tibbett. That community support directly translates into tangible impact to ensure that individuals and families have access to confidential support when they need it most. In 2025, Project Hope provided $117,500 in direct financial assistance to 156 clients and 136 children. The organization also supported 342 therapy sessions, 343 nights of safe housing, 108 nights of emergency shelter, 235 nights of transitional housing and answered 398 calls on the crisis line. Dedicated volunteers also logged more than 2,143 hours over the past year.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, offering a dedicated opportunity to raise awareness, honor survivors and build a safer community for those who need help. Project Hope wants to remind people that no one has to navigate violence or abuse alone.

The organization also encourages community members to turn awareness into action by learning about domestic violence, knowing where to direct people in need, talking openly about healthy relationships or volunteering. Community members can assist Project Hope at events, complete training to support the 24/7 Crisis Line or donate essential items for clients with immediate needs.

To learn more about Project Hope or ways to get involved, visit Hope4GV.org. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking, call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 970-275-1193.