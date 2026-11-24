The “Girl Winter Film Tour” is back for its third year, bringing a new collection of femme-forward and gender nonconforming ski films to screens across the U.S. and Canada. It will hit Crested Butte in early December. The tour celebrates the women, athletes, filmmakers and industry professionals shaping the future of snow sports.

Created to shift the narrative of the ski and snowboard films traditionally showcased on the big screen each fall, Girl Winter provides a platform for new voices and a broader range of stories within the ski community. This year’s lineup spans big mountain skiing, ambitious objectives, backcountry adventure, humor, friendship and the people working behind the scenes to make the industry what it is.

“There are so many incredible women making their mark in skiing right now, and Girl Winter gives us a chance to see those stories together in one place,” says Sierra Schlag, professional skier and featured athlete in VIVID. “It’s not just about showcasing women skiing. It’s about showing the personalities, friendships, challenges and different ways we experience the mountains. I’m really excited for people to come hang out, watch some great films and celebrate the community.”

Each screening will feature the five-film program followed by a Q&A and poster signing with participating athletes and filmmakers. Events will run approximately two hours, and all are welcome.

The event will take place at the Crested Butte Center for the Arts on December 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. with films starting at 7. There will be athletes from the film Theory of Butter and filmmakers from the film VIVID present for poster signing and Q&A.

THE 2026 FILM LINEUP:

VIVID

Directed by Sara Beam Robbins and Grant Robbins, VIVID features Sierra Schlag, Nicole Cordingley, Devin Logan and Jenna Dramise. The film takes the familiar language of the ski film and turns it on its head, celebrating joy, connection and individuality alongside big skiing.

Biscuits

Directed by Colleen Gentemann and featuring Nat Segal and Erin Spong, Biscuits follows the two freeride skiers through the backcountry of British Columbia as they push their boundaries in search of progression, adventure and the pure joy that keeps us coming back to the mountains.

Rapid Fire

Directed by and featuring Mali Noyes, Rapid Fire follows her 47-day mission to ski all 93 lines of Utah’s iconic Chuting Gallery. What begins as a pursuit of a speed record becomes a story about risk, fatigue and the community that makes ambitious objectives possible.

Theory of Butter

Directed by Brynne Mower and featuring Analise Gates and Maddie Gerritsen, Theory of Butter follows the self-proclaimed Butta Dawgs on a backcountry quest through the San Juan Mountains in search of the legendary “Butta,” traveling by bikes, rafts and skis along the way.

Winter Elements

Presented by Moonrise and directed by Iz La Motte and Sara Beam Robbins, Winter Elements shifts the spotlight beyond professional athletes to celebrate the women working across the ski industry and the essential roles they play in building and shaping snow sports.