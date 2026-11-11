Gunnison County actively exploring best places for wildlife crossings

Commissioners and Mt. CB also discuss Flock, data centers and GORP

by Mark Reaman

The idea of building wildlife crossings in Gunnison County was a major topic of discussion as Gunnison County commissioners met with the Mt. Crested Butte town council for an hour before a council meeting last month. The get together was part of an initiative to have local elected officials stay informed with what each is doing.

County commissioner chair Laura Puckett Daniels told the council that the county has hired consultants to look into the idea of wildlife crossings. “The science side of it is determining where the crossings should be and what kind of structures should be there,” she said. “They won’t be as big as the one that just got completed on I-25. They could be an overpass, or an underpass. It could be lighted signs that are triggered when wildlife is present. Other innovations coming out are things like smell deterrents and sound deterrents for wildlife that when paired with things like wildlife fencing moves wildlife toward crossings that are safe. We are doing the feasibility to see where the priority places are on Highways 50 and 135.”

Puckett Daniels said the goal is to convince the state to fund such crossings in Gunnison County. “They are not cheap and they are long-term projects,” she said. “But one factor the state considers when deciding where to invest in these, is community buy-in and community engagement, so we are trying to build that locally so when they get there, we can show that we have buy-in within these corridors.”

Mt. Crested Butte councilmember Roman Kolodziej asked whether money raised from the (now passed) county road and bridge sales tax increase would be used for the wildlife crossings. The tax is expected to bring in about $3.5 million annually.

Puckett Daniels said the tax money is for road and bridge maintenance. “We have calculated we have a $38 million backlog in county road maintenance, so we won’t be able to do many capital projects with roads until we start closing that gap. These crossings would be along state highways so would be under CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation),” she explained. “That said, if we pass the road and bridge tax, we have a lot more flexibility in the system to think about other ways to partner with other kinds of projects. One incentive is that the tax will create enough money that we can apply for grants and have the matching funds. So it could allow us to be a partner is wildlife crossings in the future.”

The issue of wildlife crossings has come up under the county Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation (STOR) committee. Commissioner Jonathan Houck said tourism and wildlife are connected.

“The Epic Pass has turned us back into a drive market with our winter ski economy,” he noted. “And a lot of the challenges with wildlife on the highway is where wildlife corridors cross the major state highways on Highways 50 and 135, especially east of Gunnison. There is a tangible connection between the STOR committee and the work being done on wildlife crossings.”

Puckett Daniels agreed the STOR committee was an appropriate place for local discussion about wildlife crossings. She noted that local wildlife crashes have increased with tourism and said wildlife is one reason people come to the area, whether it is to view wildlife or hunt. “For me, sustainable tourism means maintaining our natural resources,” she said. “The increase in crashes is partly due to encroachment of housing or other developments. Wildlife herds are struggling because roads are bisecting their habitat.”

Other issues:

The council and commissioners touched on other topics as well. Councilmember Steve Morris focused on the Flock cameras and was appreciative the county and Sherrif Adam Murdie had decided to not renew the contract for the surveillance cameras.

“I can’t tell you for sure when they are dismantling the camera hardware,” said commissioner Liz Smith.

“We were assured by the sheriff and the county attorney that they wanted to promptly dismantle the cameras and return them,” added Puckett Daniels. Responding to Morris, Smith clarified that new cameras erected near the Whetstone Community Housing Project were not Flock cameras but were surveillance cameras keeping an eye on the property.

Morris also asked if there was a county policy on data centers and Artificial Intelligence. Smith said the commissioners recently approved a policy on how to appropriately use AI.

As for data centers, “The topic is out there, like everywhere,” said Puckett Daniels. “But I think it would be extremely challenging for a data center to get through our Land Use Resolution the way it is written. Given our process, it would be almost impossible to get through. I also think we are less of a target location than some other places around the state.”

Houck also noted that the county has some regulatory authority over potential uses on federal lands in the county.

Houck did inform the council that there is some hope that after the midterm elections, the GORP (Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection) Act could find its way to approval with the US Congress. “There always seems to be opportunity to move public lands bills in the lame duck sessions,” he said. “So we are keeping an eye on GORP. The latest polling in the Third Congressional District shows 84% support for GORP, cutting across all demographics. That is huge.”

The council expressed their appreciation for the get together and indicated it could be a regular meeting between the two entities.