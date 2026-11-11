Mt. Crested Butte denies Hunter Ridge annexation

Unresolved geotechnical concerns persist

by Kendra Walker

Following a public hearing on October 20, the Mt. Crested Butte town council voted to deny the proposed annexation of Hunter Ridge, a 10-acre parcel located along Hunter Hill Road in unincorporated Gunnison County. The applicant Hunter Ridge, LLC had proposed to subdivide the parcel into eight residential lots that would be zoned with four single-family lots, two duplex lots and two triplex lots for a total of 14 residential units, with three on-site community housing units to be delivered concurrently with the market-rate development.

The annexation and subdivision proposal has been under the town’s review since 2021, and an earlier proposal for the site was denied by the town in 2018, followed by a denial from the county. Under its current proposal, the Hunter Ridge property achieved eligibility for annexation last February with its inclusion into the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District, and the town council approved the first reading of the annexation application in August.

Unresolved geotechnical and slope stability issues on the parcel have remained a concern to town council members, town staff and community members throughout the process.

“The subdivision application remains subject to unresolved geotechnical issues identified by both Staff and the Town’s third-party reviewers,” wrote planner Shannon Hessler and town attorney Nick Klein in a memo to the council. “Because the required investigations and supporting analyses have not been completed to demonstrate compliance with applicable subdivision review criteria, Staff has made the determination that the application is incomplete and is unable to recommend approval of the Final Subdivision Application at this time.”

Klein encouraged the council to focus on the annexation request, as the subdivision application would only be considered if annexation into the town was approved. However, he recognized that it may be difficult to separate the subdivision conversation from the annexation conversation during the public hearing.

During public comment, neighboring property owners and community members voiced opposition to the development, citing the steep road grades, slope instability, out-of-date traffic studies and potential impacts on surrounding utility infrastructure.

Mt. Crested Butte resident Kathy Hooge emphasized that concerns over slope stability and geotechnical analysis have lingered for years without resolution. “None of these concerns have been adequately addressed by the developer time and time again,” Hooge said. “Please do not give final approval.”

Matthew Kosakowski, an owner in the nearby Overlook neighborhood, noted the lack of geotechnical or hydrology reports, no proposed topographic map or road design and an outdated traffic study from December 2019.

“Approving it with known, documented deficiencies would be arbitrary, would expose the town to liability for lots that may not be buildable and remain a partially constructed and abandoned blight on a primary view corridor in the valley,” he said.

Hunter Ridge representatives maintained that they have consistently followed the rules of the process and used geotechnical engineers for required analysis. “We have done everything that we possibly can to address slope stability. We want it to be safe as well,” said developer Jamie Watt.

The team explained their geotechnical engineer with Lambert and Sons recently left the project, leaving them unable to quickly provide the additional soil testing requested by the town’s third-party reviewers.

“Upon getting that request for the additional review is when we found out our engineer had quit because his dad had died and he didn’t have capacity to take on the files and the files had been destroyed,” said Hunter Ridge, LLC attorney Mike Dawson. “Up to the point of the final plan submission we had addressed all the concerns.”

Dawson asked the council to approve the annexation first to gain municipal jurisdiction over the land while holding the subdivision application until updated geotechnical testing could be completed.

“This parcel has been looked at for annexation for 40 years,” Dawson said. “This gives you jurisdiction to control what goes into that parcel, and we think that’s a benefit. We’re almost there and still have to address the geotech regardless.”

Council members expressed frustration that slope stability and geotechnical feasibility remained the primary sticking points so many years later since the project was first introduced to the town.

“All roads lead back to geotech in all these conversations,” said mayor Nicholas Kempin. “It’s surprising to me that we’re here seven years later still talking about the geotech.”

Councilmember Valeda Scribner agreed. “At a certain point, there may not be any more room for mitigation if the land is just not suitable,” she said. “We don’t have substantial information to say that this is feasible for building. I wish there was something affirmative or negative one way or the other.”

Councilmember Steve Morris made a motion to deny the annexation application, which passed in a 3-2 vote (Morris, Kempin and Roman Kolodziej in favor of denial; Scribner and Alec Lindeman opposed; councilmembers Bruce Nation and Bobbie Sferra were not in attendance). Following the denial of the annexation ordinance, the council voted unanimously to table the accompanying final subdivision plan. Hunter Ridge may choose to conduct further soil testing and resubmit an annexation request in the future or pursue options through the county.