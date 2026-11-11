CB council considers budget committee recommendations

Overall 2027 budget has town in good shape

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council agreed with some of the initial recommendations provided by the new Budget Advisory Committee (BAC), dismissed others and asked staff for an analysis of still others at the November 2 council meeting and budget work session. They did the same with some staff recommendations for the overall 2027 budget.

The BAC did not recommend any major cuts or seem to find any major cost cutting opportunities in the budget, but they admitted the six weeks they have been working on the project has gone by quickly. BAC chair Rob Harper said the committee has done “a lot of heavy lifting” in the last six weeks.

The BAC made some preliminary recommendations to the council that included pushing off a couple of capital projects including a sidewalk between the Crested Butte Community School and Big Mine Park, the Jerry’s Gym renovation and the purchase of a $175,00 backhoe.

The council said while the one capital project that wouldn’t be pushed back was the expansion of the marshal’s office and the BAC agreed after touring the facility. Council indicated they could see holding off and gathering more public input on the Jerry’s Gym and Belleview Avenue sidewalk projects.

The council asked staff to analyze some of the other suggestions made by the BAC including having the town attorney participate in meetings primarily via Zoom thus saving about $45,000 annually in travel expenses. The council wants an analytical report on the BAC suggestion to better deal with the contract for the contractor responsible for parking enforcement in Crested Butte as well as potential cost savings that could be made through revamping the traffic calming program. The council was also open to a staff analysis on suggestions to review costly software used in town.

Suggesting that the town manager salary/benefit package be compared to peer municipalities, mayor Ian Billick said that was done during her annual performance. He agreed with the BAC suggestion to learn from past decisions when doing things like selecting contractors for capital projects and said that also was being done.

Billick also said council was already following BAC recommendations when it came to condensing reports for the council packets and having town departments review the current rental rates for things like the Town Ranch.

The BAC suggested that while merit and cost of living raises should be given to staff, the “Place in Range” (PIR) raises should be postponed until a full compensation analysis was completed. PIR sets where each employee falls within the town’s pay range for their job, based on their years of experience doing that work. The pay ranges themselves were set by comparing Crested Butte jobs with similar jobs in other communities. The majority of council disagreed with that suggestion. Council also rejected the idea of reducing council meetings to one a month instead of the two monthly meetings currently on the docket and also rejected the BAC idea of increasing council compensation.

“It’s a labor of love,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “Perhaps we look at the need to cover certain expenses like babysitting if a councilmember needs that service to attend a meeting, but no one does it for the money.”

“Raising compensation for councilmembers is not the right move in this budget cycle,” said Billick. But he was a strong advocate for the PIR raises that would be implemented over three years saying making sure staff members are paid fairly is a part of retaining employees. “We need to reward retention and PIR does that,” he said. “The reality is that people who are loyal and stay a long time end up at the bottom part of the payroll. That works against retention. We have a strong staff that punches above their weight, and we need to support them.”

While wanting a deeper analysis of staff compensation when including benefits, council agreed to continue bringing wages up to industry standards through the PIR process.

“We want to be helpful to you guys,” Harper told the council. “I think a year from now the group will have more solid recommendations that could be really helpful.”

“There are always growing pains when we start something like this,” said Billick.

Town shows healthy fund

balances

As for the overall budget, Crested Butte finance and administrative service director Lauren Hawcroft said the town was “in a good place. The reserves are fully funded with the council’s policy.” Generally, council wants a reserve of 50% of one year of operations plus the state’s TABOR reserve requirements.

She said summer sales tax rebounded after a lean winter, but she was staying conservative and budgeting 2027 to be down 2% from 2026 revenues. She said the health insurance premium number came in a bit better than expected and that helped shore up the budget as well.

“The budget is always moving and ever changing,” she said. “We are looking at new grants and various capital projects. But our spendable reserves in the general fund at the end of 2027 are expected to be $4.6 million.”

“We are in great shape with operations, but capital is challenge,” added town manager Dara MacDonald.

“Capital is the Achilles Heel of the town budget,” said Billick. He suggested council begin setting aside $100,000 annually out of the general fund and moving it to the capital fund without a specific project in mind. “There is an important symbolic value to that, and we can talk about it every year at budget time,” he said. “But it demonstrates we can proactively save for capital projects.” The council agreed that was a good idea.

The council also agreed health care benefits should remain as they are for employees, which is strong and generous for staff members. They want more realistic forecasts for long-term capital projects and cost estimates while also relooking at fees in town. Fees will be discussed at the November 16 council meeting.

The council scratched an idea previously discussed that would have provided the equivalent of a property tax rebate for homeowners in town that had been there longer than 20 or 25 years. There was some discussion whether it should apply to permanent residents or include everyone, but ultimately council decided against anyone getting the rebate given the budget situation.

The council generally supported the draft of the budget at this phase. The next work session is scheduled for November 16 with the approval of the budget set for December 7.