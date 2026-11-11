Town moves in direction of banning gas-powered leaf blowers by early next year

Other gas-powered equipment to be prohibited by 2032?

by Mark Reaman

Those annoyingly loud gas-powered leaf blowers used by commercial lawn care businesses could be banned in Crested Butte as early as next summer. The town council asked staff to come back within the next few months with an amendment to the town noise ordinance prohibiting such equipment while also establishing a six-year transition period to ban some other gas-powered outdoor equipment and provide incentives for commercial operations to go electric in town. Residential equipment would not be included in the measure.

“The approach would address the most immediate noise concerns while providing commercial operators and municipal staff with time to plan and budget for equipment replacement,” Crested Butte sustainability coordinator Dannah Leeman Gore wrote in a memo to the council at the November 2 meeting. “The scope of covered equipment would need further consideration.” (Think lawnmowers and snowblowers).

Leeman Gore said town has $15,000 budgeted for incentives to help businesses and individuals convert their equipment from gas to electric.

“Are we trying to address noise or gasoline engines?” asked councilmember Kent Cowherd. “I’m undecided on this right now.”

“That’s up to the council,” responded Leeman Gore. “I wouldn’t say it is going to reduce gasoline usage by a lot. But there are public health, pollution and noise issues with these.”

“The complaints I hear the most are related to the noise,” said councilmember Mallika Magner.

“I still like the idea of making it mandatory over a six-year phase-in time period,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “I think technology will change and prices will come down. I am in favor of this approach. I also like the idea of using incentives to encourage natural landscaping.”

“I just don’t know if this is a problem that needs solved right now,” said councilmember John O’Neal. “It feels like we are stretching here. I don’t want to hamstring these people working on lawns in town. Our own staff said we shouldn’t do it. I just don’t think the timing is right, even though I don’t like gas-powered leaf blowers.”

“I support this option since it is a long transition,” commented Cowherd. “Not many residents probably own gas-powered leaf blowers, so it is good to focus on commercial. It is not a perfect thing, but it is important to initiate now.”

Council voted 5-2 to proceed with the staff recommendation. O’Neal and mayor Ian Billick voted against the measure.