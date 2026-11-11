Mountain Express board hires Prosser as interim director

Budget passed for 2027 with no major cuts in service

by Mark Reaman

After listening to staff and drivers, the Mountain Express board of directors last week appointed Levi Prosser as interim managing director of the transit agency. Prosser is the fleet manager and has been an employee of Mountain Express for 22 years.

He could fill the position through the ski season but the board plans to meet later this month to more deeply discuss the process of hiring a permanent managing director to replace Jeremy Herzog who resigned this month to take a position in Montana.

“I appreciate the time and thought that the staff put into this process,” commented board member Ian Billick. “I appreciate that the interim search committee reached out to the drivers and hopefully that demonstrates a thoughtful and inclusive process.”

“I am particularly happy to have had 14 drivers show up to the meeting with less than 24 hours’ notice to discuss the situations,” added board chair and interim search committee member Roman Kolodziej who said the search committee quickly called a driver’s meeting to get their feedback.

The board will meet on November 20 to finalize the contract with Prosser as interim managing director and discuss the process of how to hire a permanent person for the position.

Board approves budget with no major service cuts

During the November 5 meeting the board also officially approved the 2027 budget that will not institute major service cuts. There will be some smaller cuts implemented that were suggested by staff such as passing on the “Elf Bus” this year and not spending money on staff development next year.

But the board agreed to dip into its $1.4 million operating reserves to the tune of about $290,000 in 2027 with the idea they will take a hard look at services and potential future cuts starting next spring. Based on recent discussions, those cuts could include things like eliminating or scaling back on off-season bus service or adjusting FirstTracks service in north Mt. Crested Butte. But for next year…all will be essentially the same as it was this year.