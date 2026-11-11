County prepares 2027 budget

Public hearing scheduled for December 8

by Katherine Nettles

Gunnison County is well into the process of drafting a budget for 2027, and that includes major projects such as the Brush Creek roundabout and pedestrian underpass next summer and ongoing expenses associated with the Whetstone housing project. County commissioners received an initial presentation on October 13, followed by several individual work sessions for specific aspects or departments.

Staff plans to present the second draft on November 17 in a commissioner meeting as well, and a public hearing on a final draft is scheduled for December 8 at 5:30 p.m. The final budget adoption is scheduled for December 15.

Assistant county manager for operations and sustainability John Cattles reviewed how staff develops their budget draft, which he characterized as a recommendation. “There are tens of thousands of lines of budget here, and there are probably hundreds of staff involved in developing these,” said Cattles. He said the process begins with the county’s strategic plan, (the policy priorities commissioners have identified) and then the business plans for each department.

“The decisions that we’re making here are policy decisions,” he said and invited input if line items do not reflect commissioner policies.

County chief financial officer Melissa LaMonica then presented the finer details of the draft budget. She noted that with this being her second round of budgets since taking on the role of CFO for the county, she felt more familiar with the systems and commissioner needs in a presentation based on questions she heard from commissioners throughout the year. She said the county is budgeting revenues to be conservative, and not factoring in any grant revenue that hasn’t already been awarded.

Based on commissioner input, there will be separate work sessions regarding the county housing authority, Whetstone and road and bridges budgets.

Total revenue is projected to be $120.16 million. In 2026 the county budget process had projected revenue at $157.9 million and later amended that to $142.3 million. The county is now projecting it will end the year [2026] with $138.3 million.

Total expenditures are expected to be around $120.8 million, creating a $784,000 deficit. This reflects increases in community programs/contributions and financing costs. Personnel costs were projected as $29.7 million, up from $25.5 million in 2026 which accounts for salary increases, health insurance and other benefits however LaMonica has since noted that a second draft budget will show flat health insurance costs rather than the expected 10% increase “which we are very excited about in this market,” she said.

There are two negative fund balances projected for 2027, for the county housing authority and for public health.

LaMonica said that the housing authority fund balance deficit was a result of a $5 million loan for the county’s Sawtooth 2 housing project in Gunnison, a deficit which will remain until that loan gets paid down. The public health fund balance will be reduced by a large grant ($750,000) that was received after the budget draft.

Commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels asked if the fund balance for the housing authority reflected a debt for Whetstone. LaMonica confirmed that the Whetstone debt service had been moved into its own proprietary fund as recommended by auditors. Commissioner Jonathan Houck asked for a separate meeting discussing the details of Whetstone’s bond draws, rent revenues and the details of transitioning from a construction project into a property management operation, which was held on November 10. Commissioners asked several more questions about potential Whetstone rents based on lower incomes and staying below 30% of targeted income levels.

The road and bridge funds in the draft budget did not assume the county’s ballot measure asking for a new half-cent tax will pass, but since it did pass it will alter that budget. Puckett Daniels asked for more information about the road and bridge budget numbers which include $15 million in federal grants for a roundabout and pedestrian underpass associated with Whetstone and show a total projected revenue of $15.8 million. “We’re having a very public conversation about road and bridge,” she said, and asked for a separate road and bridge work session given that consideration and potential public interest. She noted that the federal grants are separate from the limited funds that can be used for roads and bridges.

Puckett Daniels also asked how the housing authority’s business plan was coming along. LaMonica said it was almost finished and ready for commissioner consideration in the coming weeks. Commissioners and LaMonica agreed that would be a good opportunity for a work session as well, which was also held on November 10.

Budget fund categories are separated into governmental funds and proprietary funds. Governmental funds include general funds, road and bridge, human services, sales tax, capital expenditures, the county housing authority, local marketing district, public health, conservation trust and land preservation.

The reserves the county maintains are in the general fund in the category of “spendable” funds. Proprietary funds include airport operations, sewer, water, solid waste, assisted living, senior housing and Whetstone housing. Those funds amount to a projected revenue of $43.9 million and $42.8 million in expenses.

The budget projects Whetstone’s revenue at $31.2 million, and its budget expense at $28.4 million. LaMonica described this as “largely made up of bond funds and construction expense as we finalize construction in 2027.”

Cattles commented, “Whetstone is the elephant in the room. It skews all these numbers from what they might have looked like in the past and what they will look like in the future. And when it’s done, we will get back to something that’s more normalized,” he said.

Puckett Daniels agreed, “We did a financing model for Whetstone that requires debt service. And the debt service requires debt service coverage. So we have a number of funds that are set aside for the debt service but as rents increase and we pay off the debt…it will be a place where we can cash flow money into support other housing projects,” she said.

Capital improvement plan (CIP) and expenditures for 2027 include $722,914 for an airport master plan study, $19.7 million for the Whetstone Housing construction (using funds from the bond proceeds), $8.1 million for the Brush Creek intersection (which includes federal grant funds and a $1.5 million county match), $385,000 for the Somerset wastewater project and one bridge replacement at County Road 16 (Park Bridge). The total projected CIP amounts to $37.5 million in 2027. LaMonica said they are working to build new reserves for technology, security and prioritizing modernized tech as well as implementing the county’s new AI policy.

The draft budget excludes the RTA budget and Gunnison Valley Health budgets, which are adopted and managed separately by those boards but accounted for through the county.

The budget hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 8 at 5:30 p.m.