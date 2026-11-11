Titans soccer headed to state semifinals

“I still don’t think we’ve seen the best out of these boys”

by Than Acuff

The Crested Butte Titans boys’ soccer team remains on the hunt in the 2A state tournament after winning their first two state tournament games, and now faces a massive test in the semifinals.

The Titans met Twin Peaks Academy in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday, November 4 after having played just one game in the two-and-a-half weeks leading up to their first challenge, and it showed.

Granted, Crested Butte scored in the opening minute of the game when Kyle Moran stripped the ball off a Twin Peaks defender and drove to the net to score but Twin Peaks came right back at the Titans. Their efforts eventually paid off as they tied the game scoring on a corner kick and the Titans continued to struggle to find any continuity.

But as the first half wore on, the Titans started to warm up turning the game back in their favor resulting in a penalty kick later in the half that Tor Jennison finished for a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The two teams took the field in the second half under ominous clouds as an approaching storm brought lightning forcing a game delay 10 minutes into the second half. Additional delays and the onset of night compounded the issue, and the game was called and deemed official having completed an entire half for a 2-1 Titans’ win.

“After 11 days off, we definitely showed some rust against Twin Peaks, and I don’t think we played with the intensity we’ve come to expect from these boys,” says coach Matt Wilson. “But we got the result, moved on and quickly turned our attention to the next challenge.”

The next challenge was Front Range Christian on Saturday, November 7 who were coming off a successful regular season and a first-round win with a core group of talented players.

“We expected a big, physical and technically talented team that could really hurt you if given opportunities,” says Wilson. “Our plan was to stay disciplined and turn our defensive structure into dangerous counterattacking opportunities. So, we studied a lot of film and focused on recognizing the weaknesses we felt we could exploit.”

The plan appeared in place for the Titans and while it took some time to capitalize, their patience paid off 24 minutes into the game when Will Stitt knocked in a cross from Jonah Zobs for a 1-0 lead.

The Titans then exploded in the final 10 minutes of the first half starting when Brier Wight slipped a pass to Jennison and buried a low shot to the corner for a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later Crested Butte’s diligence in the penalty area paid off when Tucker Pritchett knocked down a loose ball to shoot. The initial attempt was blocked but Moran followed to tuck it in for a 3-0 lead. And then with one minute left Jennison found Moran open with a pass and Moran netted his second goal of the game for a 4-0 lead at halftime that remained in place until the final whistle.

“That stretch late in the first half was pretty special to witness,” says Wilson. “It was one of those moments where preparation met purpose, and everything just clicked. We had guys stepping outside their comfort zones and taking on unfamiliar roles. That kind of buy-in is what made Saturday so special.”

The Titans meet the number two seeded team, Skyview Academy, in Denver in the semifinals. Skyview Academy is coming into the match undefeated thus far in the season and poses a massive challenge for the Titans, but Wilson feels the team still has more to give.

“I still don’t think we’ve seen the best out of these boys,” says Wilson. “If they keep playing for each other like that, there’s little doubt we’re heading in the right direction.”

A loss ends the season, a win sends the Titans to the finals on Saturday, November 14 at Weidner Stadium in Colorado Springs. Kickoff at 9 a.m.