TAPP ramps up 2026/27 ski season marketing efforts

December catching up but rest of season is wait and see…

by Mark Reaman

Seeing a soft start with reservations to the 2026/27 ski season, blamed in large part to last year’s extremely lean snow year, the Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) is scaling up marketing efforts.

Gunnison Valley Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) air consultant Bill Tomcich reported to the RTA board at the November 6 meeting that while fall passenger counts on flights have been robust, “Winter is definitely seeing some softness in demand. December numbers are starting to catch up after being deep in the hole for awhile but it is now just pacing behind 2025 by single digits.

“January, February and March do have a long way to go,” Tomcich continued. “But we do have plenty of airline seats loaded in the system into the winter schedule.”

TAPP marketing director Katy Mooney agreed with the forecast. “The winter lodging forecast is the same old story of the last few years. There are fewer visitors, but they are spending more while here,” she said. “The lodging rates in the valley are up 17% year over year. That is very significant. Occupancy at this point is down 7%. So, fewer people are spending more money. One exception we see right now is February. For that month we are seeing occupancy up year over year which is unusual.

“We are dealing with the headwinds that came from last year’s low snow year. That is expected since the following year after such a situation tends to see soft visitation for ski town destinations,” Mooney continued. “Alongside that, Epic Pass sales are down. So TAPP is doing everything we can to offset these challenges. Our winter marketing campaign is now larger than spring, summer and fall campaigns because there is more potential for growth in winter. Occupancy is lower in winter.”

TAPP executive director Andrew Sandstrom said this week that the overall marketing of winter hasn’t changed much. “It is a mix of big skiing and small towns. We lean heavier into skiing for the more core ski audiences and more into town/lifestyle for the more general audiences,” he said.

Mooney said TAPP is trying a new tactic this year to target group business. “So, think ski clubs, corporate retreats, brides and wedding planners,” she explained. “These folks tend to book early. They tend to stay during weekdays and during off-peak visitation times and they also tend to fly.”

On how the word is getting out, Sandstrom said TAPP uses a variety of platforms. “We are running a full-funnel marketing campaign across channels and mediums,” he said. “Google Search and social media are our largest platforms for spend. On the awareness/top-of-funnel side, think ads on YouTube, streaming platforms, etc. Mid-funnel is for people in the planning stage on places like OpenSnow. Then the bottom of the funnel where they are ready to book their trip in places like Expedia. We continue to have a strong social media presence and have leaned into brand partnerships to spread the content further. This season we will be hosting a trip with pro athletes alongside Garmin, Head/Tyrolia and the Epic Pass team. The content will be shared across all of those accounts, extending our reach.”

RTA board member Ian Billick asked Mooney how TAPP’s efforts worked with CBMR and Vail Resorts.

“We are complementary with Vail,” she said. “The messaging is aligned and we are careful to not bid against each other’s ads. She said TAPP tends to target people who haven’t yet decided what ski resort to visit while Vail focuses on getting people who have booked a resort to spend more on things like ski lessons. But she said Vail Resorts under Rob Katz this year is also doing some work to encourage potential ski visitors to choose a company resort. “They have decided also to market their individual resorts, so we are seeing more individual marketing from them for Crested Butte than we were a year ago. They are really working to develop the brand for each ski area and marketing them to individuals suited for that specific destination. I think that’ll really help Crested Butte because it is so different than a lot of the other Epic Pass resorts.”

Perhaps the best marketing effort? Let’s see the Super El Nino kick in early!