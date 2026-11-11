Moving marketing focus to ski season a good move

Listening to the Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) report to the RTA board last week, it jumped out to me that I agree with their latest stated strategy: hop on the ski season train hard, and make a push for winter. It seemed to come about largely because last ski season was a dud in terms of snow and so as is typical, reservations this year are initially trending down. People want to see what’s to come before committing real money to a ski vacation that is rarely cheap.

But I will continue to argue that focus on winter is where TAPP should be focused 95% of the time no matter what. I have said many times before, I like that Crested Butte is a ski resort community. I enjoy the tourists and appreciate the fact that they come in bringing energy and dollars that carry over into the best times of the year like the current stick season. But this place could be Pitkin or Silverton without them. And while I really like both those places, I also like the amenities we all get to enjoy as the result of being a tourism destination…and focus on being a winter tourism destination makes the most sense.

If you read this fall’s Backcountry Beat report from Dave Ochs and the Crested Butte Conservation Corps on page 11, it is obvious that our backcountry backyard takes a beating in summers. More people drive here in summer than winter and the impacts are spread pretty much up every drainage.

Winter tourism is a different bird. It is focused. It is contained. It is efficient. As we used to say in the old days, people fly in on metal tubes, hop on a metal tube to get from the airport to the hotel, take the metal chairlifts up to ski, take the other metal tubes between CB and Mt. CB for dinner and shopping and maybe a turn at Nordic skiing, and do it all in reverse to go home. It works.

The ski area and towns have the infrastructure to comfortably handle thousands of people a day. Yeah, for those that remember the ‘ol Ski Free days, that infrastructure was pushed beyond its max but for the most part, we as a community are set up to handle ski traffic during ski seasons. And yeah, the infrastructure could use a facelift and expansion on the ski hill (hello base area lodge!), but the hill is the main attraction, and I like TAPP’s winter messaging of “Big skiing and small towns.”

Believe it or not, Crested Butte used to have bigger tourist numbers and thus sales tax numbers in winter than summer. Believe it or not, Crested Butte was a ski area with more activity than Telluride. Again, the area was originally built to handle thousands of skiers. But the ski season numbers have consistently shrunk and that leaves the opportunity to grow them where it matters.

I have never been a fan of marketing spring and fall off-seasons…those are our special times. So, I do like the TAPP pivot to focus more of its energy and money on the ski season. Yeah, the Epic Pass has resulted in more Front Range drive traffic and many Saturdays are getting close to full. But the return to attracting ski clubs and corporate retreats that bring people during the weekdays is good. Too often it feels like Thursdays are my own private ski area, and while there is some attraction to that, I do like the energy that comes with new people excited to try our community amenities. Plus I’ll stand in line another few minutes at the NFL on Thursdays to keep June and October ours and summers more manageable for everyone.

Cheers to TAPP and here’s hoping they stay on that ski area marketing train.

—Mark Reaman