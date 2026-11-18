It was obvious this week that the official start of Crested Butte’s holiday lighting season was November 15. Coming down Elk Avenue Monday after dark was brilliant as trees are now lit for the holidays. Not everyone likes that, but I’m a fan. I appreciate that as the days get shorter, the lights in town get brighter and more colorful. Yeah, I like the fantastic Crested Butte night sky, and I look at it a lot. It is a blessing. We are lucky to have a view of the Milky Way. But I don’t watch the night sky lying under the tree by the Post Office. Go half a block off Elk and the sky is amazing. Go a whole block from Elk and it is even more magical.

There have been a lot of crossings to the other side these last few months. I guess that is part of a community getting older – and it is. This week another notable passing took place. Former Crested Butte mayor Thom Cox went to the other side, and I heard from a few people he did so while watching college football — one of his passions. Hey, we’re all headed to the same place eventually, so when it is time for me, I hope I’m doing something I like — like Thom was.

Thom was one of those guys who had a movie actor’s good looks in front of the camera and seemed perfectly cast in his roles in CB as mayor, bank president, non-profit leader. Thom was a fixture in CB in the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and beyond. He ran for mayor after the Red Lady rebels took a victory in the mine fight. Thom was more conservative and business-oriented than many of CB’s OGs and was elected as the community wanted a more stable way to make a living and stay in the valley. He became the president of the only bank in town at the time and that job fit him like a movie role. Respected, fair and community driven, Cox helped a lot of people stabilize their way in this town when times weren’t as flush as they are today. He was also in the bank during that horrible March morning in 1990 when it blew up. He was thrown from his office and was hanging from the second-floor window when rescuers got to the scene. It left a mark on him and all of us here at the time.

Thom was a central figure in Crested Butte during some of the most formative years in its recent history. While I haven’t seen him much recently, and he and I disagreed a lot on issues, I really liked that guy, and he belongs in the CB Hall of Fame.

Kudos to the CB town council for taking action and throwing solid support behind the rehab of Jerry’s Gym and giving the marshals a decent place to work. It will cost the town a lot of money, but thanks to decades of conservative financial culture, the town has it. Committing to those projects will put a crimp in some future capital projects but as the discussion was held Monday evening, it was clear to me at least, that that there shouldn’t be panic over providing funding for these two projects.

General town maintenance and equipment replacement can be covered. The aspirational idea to spend millions of dollars to try and replicate the old Brick Oven deck at the old fire station as a community hub seems…aspirational. Yeah, if town can partner with a benevolent entrepreneur, go for it, but it certainly isn’t a ‘need’ for town and will be pushed back. Replacing $700K worth of aging playground equipment at Rainbow Park will be necessary in the future and that is something to keep on the priority list.

I would argue there isn’t an immediate or even a five-year need for another major affordable housing project in Crested Butte. Mineral Point is slowly getting traction after a stream of construction snafus. But since the Certificate of Occupancy was approved in August, I haven’t seen a line out the door. Then of course we have the 252-unit Whetstone dorm complex. I could be wrong, but I don’t anticipate 500 people currently living in the woods coming out in January to fight over who gets the units by the highway where the new roundabout will be constructed for months. Between those two projects there are almost 300 new rental units coming on the market that could house, what, 700 people? That’s more people than lived in town when Thom was mayor. Adding more major housing projects to make the town a city is in my opinion, not beneficial to our small-town community and worthy of discussion. Refocus on taking measured but creative steps to keep working people in the community. Think GoodDeed to purchase deed restrictions on existing houses instead of building another Whetstone or Mineral Point.

In related comments during the Monday budget discussion, several councilmembers threw up the warning that while supporting the two projects, town citizens better understand the sacrifices that come with spending the money and some things might have to be cut. Okay. Fair. See above.

One comment that stood out to me was that a councilmember interpreted the rejection of the council’s 2B proposal to impose a second home tax as meaning citizens had no interest in addressing possible future financial issues brought on by rising costs and would rather see town services cut. I don’t agree with that conclusion. I argued against 2B and citizens overwhelmingly voted against the mechanism pushed by the council, not necessarily the need to address the economic red flags blowing on the horizon. There are other alternatives to generate municipal revenue, some of them outlined in Brandon Burns’ letter on page 4. I for one like the idea of exploring a high season sales tax increase but there are other potential paths. Maybe sell the old Ruby B&B owned by the town for seven figures and replenish more reserve funds.

The councilmembers shouldn’t over-interpret the message sent by voters and make future budget decisions with a chip on their shoulder. It is the time to again roll up the sleeves and find a better solution to an issue that governments everywhere continue to face while CB stands in a pretty good place to deal with it.

Anyway, I digress (boy did I ever) …

The council this week did the right thing in taking action to prioritize two projects that benefit the community. The marshals should feel safe and comfortable in their working environment. The people who want or need to recreate inside during winter should appreciate the first major rehabilitation of that 100-year-old gymnasium and the only public place in the North Valley to recreate inside. Hopefully MetRec steps up big with its support given the circumstances. The town and this council will be proud of both those projects when completed and both are something that make the town better for everyone.

—Mark Reaman