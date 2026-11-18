Next step is soliciting MetRec contribution for $2.8 million project

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council Monday voiced a resounding message of support to proceed with the renovation of Jerry’s Gym in the old Town Hall despite a higher than expected construction estimate of $2.8 million and uncertainty over how much grant money can be obtained from local and state sources. But all the councilmembers said they want the renovation to be done starting next year unless costs explode or grants come in significantly below expectations. Staff said that while the money is in reserves to pay for it, it will take a chunk out of those reserves and limit future capital projects.

Built in 1927, the gym has never had a major renovation and serves a wide range of the public with everything from gymnastics to pickleball to basketball and futsal. More than 2,000 scheduled participants a year are recorded using the facility. It is the only public indoor recreation facility in the North Valley. In a memo to the council from Crested Butte Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails director Janna Hansen, she said a 2022 Historic Structure Assessment documented significant building, structural, safety and systems deficiencies while her department’s planning process identified the rehab of Jerry’s Gym as its top recreation priority.

As part of the proposed renovation, a 1,170-square-foot addition to the west and north sides of the gym is planned. That will provide for additional user space, cubbies and storage. A separate ADA accessible entrance will be included where a partially buried door is located on the west side. The estimated $2.8 million price tag includes a 20% contingency fund given the age of the structure. The Gunnison County MetRec District is being asked for a $1 million contribution while the Colorado Historical Fund will be asked to donate $250,000. The town is scheduled to go to the November 18 MetRec board meeting and make the official request.

MetRec executive director Derrick Nehrenberg said MetRec has been in communication with the town about the project and according to the district’s surveys, indoor recreation is a top priority for constituents in the North Valley.

Nehrenberg said the initial discussions had a grant figure smaller than the $1 million request, “but the board has an open mind about funding the town’s request and wants to hear it.”

“Are there things that could be cut or is this bare bones?” asked councilmember Beth Goldstone. “And could MetRec consider the idea from the Budget Advisory Committee and pay for the whole thing?”

Hansen said $300,000 could be saved by eliminating the proposed addition and west entrance, and she noted she’s never seen a granting agency pay 100% of a project. “They want to see that a municipality has skin in the game,” she said.

As for MetRec, mayor Ian Billick said the town doesn’t “control the state historical fund or MetRec. They will do what they’re going to do. We can’t tell them what to contribute to a project that is the town’s.”

“I’m not sure we could move ahead without MetRec,” said councilmember John O’Neal. Reading from the MetRec website he noted they encouraged “innovative partnerships.” “Could this be an innovative partnership where it is a 50/50 partnership with town in this case?” he asked Nehrenberg. “This is one of the greatest needs in the valley.”

Billick reminded the council that the proposed marshal’s office expansion cost estimate also came in higher than anticipated with a $6.8 million price tag. But given some recent updated budget information, he said, “we have the financial capacity to do both projects from our reserves.”

“We could write a check for both projects today but that would significantly limit what other projects we could do in the future,” said town manager Dara MacDonald. She cited impacted projects that have been discussed like rehabilitating the old fire station and turning it into a “community hub,” replacing playground equipment at Rainbow Park or doing another major affordable housing project in five to seven years. “We could continue to do minimal maintenance and equipment replacement, but big projects are probably off the table,” she said.

Finance director Lauren Hawcroft showed the council figures indicating dipping further into town reserves for the two projects would result in the general fund spendable reserve balance going from $4.3 million to $3.3 million at the end of 2027 and from $3.9 million at the end of 2028 to $1.55 million. That is the spendable reserves still left on top of the council’s policy to keep $3.47 million in general fund reserves.

“I think the marshal’s expansion and Jerry’s Gym are fundamental to town,” said Billick. “I am willing to set things like rehabbing Station One (the old fire station) aside for now. Playground equipment at Rainbow is important but can be put off. There are lots of outdoor play opportunities, but indoor space is at a premium. Those are my priorities. Putting both these projects off would just makes them more expensive.”

“I agree. Jerry’s and the marshal’s project are critical,” said councilmember Kate Guibert. “But I could see Station One having an opportunity for a private-public partnership of some sort, so I don’t want to stop thinking about it.” She also warned that relying on tourism can result in some boom-and-bust financial cycles.

“I see Jerry’s like the town spending on the skatepark,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “It is an amenity that is used a lot. It is a benefit for the entire town. The new playground equipment might have to wait a minute.”

“I agree we need to fund both. The ADA entrance to Jerry’s Gym is important,” said councilmember Mallika Magner. “We also need to be clear-eyed about what this funding means to the capital budget and the future. It might be more than a minute for the playground equipment.”

Responding to a question from Goldstone, MacDonald said the town hasn’t actively pursued philanthropy from local citizens. “Giving to government is not a popular thing for people to do,” she said.

“And I would be concerned that expectations would have to be managed tightly. We would need to avoid the perception of ownership as a result. I wouldn’t want to see some kid’s program pushed back if a donating group wanted more priority for scheduling for example,” Billick said, and brought up the private donations from the tennis community for the tennis court improvements at the Four-way.

“I was playing eighth grade basketball in that space 50 years ago,” recalled O’Neal. “I want to see it continue for another 50 years. I support this funding.”

“I do too and I am proud town is in a financial place that it can,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “Conservative budgeting has kept town finances strong.”

A strong contingent of the public agreed with the council direction.

“Thanks for supporting this. There is no other place to play pickleball or hold these other activities up here in the winter,” said Amy Kirschbaum.

“I love Jerry’s Gym,” said Larry Chauvin. “It is a great community space. It is a great place for a lot of different uses.”

“My kids used Jerry’s Gym in 1981 and it needed to be renovated then,” said Joel Vosburg. “I encourage you to keep it a high priority, not for my kids but for my grandkids. This community desperately needs indoor space for kids, adults and seniors.”

“Indoor facilities in the spring are at a premium,” added high school girls’ soccer coach Tom Lewis. “Having additional, safe spaces is important.”

“Accessibility is also important,” said Kat Cook. “The entrance being wheelchair friendly is hugely important.”

Budget Advisory Committee chair Rob Harper said the committee in no way wanted to delay the renovation but going forward, the hope was that they could find better ways to fund such projects.

The council instructed staff to proceed with the funding and design for the Jerry’s Gym renovation. They also wanted to develop a “findings” document outlining how they arrived at the conclusion in case there were public questions about it in the future. They asked that if expected grant funding was drastically reduced or cost estimates were drastically increased, the council be informed to re-evaluate the situation.

MacDonald said the design phase will ramp up and the council will review a contract before a contractor is awarded any bid to do the work. That will likely happen next spring, and then ideally construction would begin next summer.