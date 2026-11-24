Thanksgiving week is the start of the winter season of hope. There is the ski season hope in a ski town where everyone feels this could be one of the great years filled with big, fluffy storms, rope drops and untracked powder. It is the holiday time of hope when family and friends gather to touch hearts and reconnect before it all kicks into high gear. There is hope that with so many new political faces coming to D.C. after the New Year, that the blatant corruption for the richest of the rich can be pushed aside and government can actually be useful to the people. To us. Someone apparently mistakenly hoped that by vandalizing the Brush Creek/Whetstone stoplight last week that it would all just go away. It won’t — until the roundabout is done. Hmmmm.

And of course, with the approaching spiritual holidays, there is always the hope that we humans will become grounded in love and compassion for our fellow men and women. While it might seem tech nerds are doing what they can to hoard all the money and power with the help of those corrupt and greedy politicians, there is hope that a karmic change is happening in the world and that is why the tech glitches are speeding up and those in power are worried about their future.

On top of all that, this can also be a hard time for many people living in a resort community. The short, darker days, the ramp-up in work for the start of the ski season that isn’t yet ramped up enough to make huge money, a feeling of loneliness if you aren’t yet deeply connected to a pack can be stressful to many.

This valley is no stranger to those who struggle mentally and emotionally. And sometimes that struggle manifests itself in great community loss. The off-seasons and this time of year are probably the periods where we skate on the thinnest of ice. For those struggling in this time of hope, try to remember that you are an integral part of the web in this complex community. Your reach is real and everyone here, whether they realize it or not, contributes to the deep community that is Crested Butte and the Gunnison Valley.

The CB State of Mind webpage (cbstateofmind.org) states that, “Whether it’s a conversation on a bench, on the bike trail, at a construction site, a high school classroom or on a chairlift, perhaps one of the most powerful things we can do in our community is listen to someone with kindness, share openly about our own experience, and start a positive dialogue around mental health. We stand stronger together.”

We stand stronger together. Absolutely. It is up to all of us at this time of year to keep an eye on all the brothers and sisters. If you feel someone struggling, ask them about it. Give them the CB State of Mind website where they can find the path to immediate help.

I wish the storybook of living in a high mountain resort community was all true. Small town living has its wonderful advantages. While we might not all know one another deeply, we are likely connected by at the most two degrees of separation. That matters. This is a time where we can bundle up and come together for the many events that start popping up. It could be a tree lighting, a celebration or a concert. This place really can connect people. But the loneliness can echo loudly as well.

Whether we all agree politically (and we don’t), this is a time to give the extra nod to a face you recognize but don’t know the name. Drop the phone scroll on the bus ride down from the slopes and ask a new person about their day. Participate in the Adopt-A-Family program and give a neighbor family that is less fortunate than yours a reason to have hope on Christmas morning.

Hope. This is the time when hope rises to the surface in a winter ski community. Embrace it. Share it. Ask for it. Give it.

And if it is a rough spell for you as an individual, ask for help. According to CB State of Mind, the 988 Colorado Mental Health Line is available for free immediate human support any time of the day or night. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988.

And as always during this time of year, hope for deep powder that will refill the reservoirs in the spring; a busy enough season to refill the savings account; and while it seems trillion-dollar AI corporations run by awkward tech bros with no accountability and influenced by greedy politicians seem to be the future, let’s all hope for a chance that this world can blossom into one grounded in love and compassion for our brothers and sisters. That will take human connection. And I maintain that is easier to happen here, in an end-of-the-road small town in the mountains where people look out for one another.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone, and cheers to the start to a new ski season!

—Mark Reaman