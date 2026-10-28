Spooky stuff this week…

Halloween is Saturday and there’s no shortage of things to be frightened of in the world.

Locally, the idea of two roundabouts being constructed, one at Brush Creek and the other at the entrance to Crested Butte, while a giant sewer line project is starting in Mt. CB next summer is pretty spooky — especially if you want to get from CB South to Snodgrass in under two hours. The town’s winter parking regs go into effect in less than a month and that’s pretty scary. So is the thought of another winter like last ski season. Coming over Monarch in a blizzard on Saturday was definitely scary.

On the local election, will the county roads continue to decay like pumpkins left out on the porch into November or will voters squeak through a sales tax to begin maintaining the roads? County officials make no bones that this ballot issue will either result in a (bad) trick or a (good) treat — and without some help, going over Kebler definitely won’t be much of a treat.

Some feel the results of the CB town council’s initiative 2B to raise an excise tax on second homeowners for general capital projects will be like a ghostly fortune teller predicting which way the Halloween moon rises over the town’s future. Maybe. Maybe not. My guess is it will be another tight one, and if it passes, the tensions between community members will escalate not because of the actual tax on the ballot or the money involved, but because of the way it was handled like an ill-fitting skeleton costume. If it doesn’t pass, I would guess there will be another cooling off period and then hopefully a better, more inclusive idea could emerge to handle the valid economic red flags on the horizon. Or the council can just start putting the budget through a bloody buzzsaw (electrically powered of course) and focus on cutting it all up. Scary stuff!

Hopefully Donald’s mafia family gets smashed electorally across the country next Tuesday like a thrown pumpkin in the CB South ice rink. What’s scary however is that he always performs better than the polls show so those ‘deadlocked’ senate races could easily rise from what people see as a GOP grave. But Donald’s corruption is off the charts and so are his suddenly flush bank accounts (his use of pardons for major “donors” is well documented—Google it); his weaponization of the government legal system to go after his critics is frightening; his obsession with not only his unrequited lust over Vladimir, but with other people’s asses like the guy running for senate in Ohio (Google it) is just one more weird fixation for the Not-So-Great-Pumpkin and Commander-in-Thief (nickname credit to Jimmy Kimmel); his desire to ally with Russia (where he, Kushner and Witkoff are working on big deals that will benefit their families – Google it) is a slap in the face to liberal democracy across the world.

His mob capos are following the don’s desires and taking a haunted house hatchet to critics like James Comey over seashells and old and settled allegations that have been investigated and dismissed. Federal prosecutors failed this week to get a grand jury indictment against the courageous Cassidy Hutchinson for testifying on the January 6 assault on Congress. They are harassing Representative Ilhan Omar who prosecutors referenced in a court filing for using a different name when her father filled out paperwork when coming to the U.S. If that’s worthy of an investigation, maybe the Justice Department should raid the homes of JD Vance who was born James Donald Bowman, or Nikki Haley who was born Nimrata Randhawa, or Ted Cruz who was born Rafael Edward Cruz or…oh for Christ sakes. People change names for a lot of reasons. Is this not obvious harassment of someone Donald hates? Sycophants who shamelessly go after Donald’s enemies to intimidate and bully is a spooky precedent for this country.

Now about those Epstein files…oh, right, nothing to see there that’s not super spooky. Talk about putting a mask on a horror show.

As frightening as anything this Halloween weekend? I just heard climate change might be impacting chocolate…in a bad way! Hotter temperatures and dropping humidity shrink the places cocoa is grown in West Africa. The swings between heavy rain and drought are disrupting crop growth and increasing harmful pests. So, candy makers are turning away from chocolate and replacing it with crap like vegetable oil, palm kernel oil and artificial fillers. Yuck. Scary stuff! Vote like your chocolate depends on it.

And finally, as of early this week, Gunnison County voters had returned just 3,352 ballots out of the 13,000 that were mailed out. Gunnison County Clerk Kathy Simillion described the returns as “slow.” Scary understatement.

I know a lot of people like to wait until the official Election Day and that makes it harder on the local election office. But at least those people will be voting. The scary part is there are some who will just blow off the chance to participate in our democracy, which seems to be under attack from, believe it or not, our own government. The Atlantic Council’s Freedom Index measures economic, political and legal freedoms across 171 countries worldwide. This year the U.S.A fell 15 places to 37th globally, recording one of the world’s largest annual declines in freedom. That is seriously something to be frightened about. Use it or lose it people!

No matter where you stand on issues, take part in the process while you have the chance. Vote.

—Mark Reaman