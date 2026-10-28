Mountain Express not inclined to cut service… yet

FirstTracks pullback and staff organization to be considered for future

by Mark Reaman

While not yet official, the Mountain Express board of directors gave direction last week to not cut any bus service this winter while they thoroughly evaluate future budget issues and define its core service. Given the departure of managing director Jeremy Herzog who is leaving for Montana in November, the idea is to give the board time to analyze all of its services including FirstTracks with a new managing director, evaluate its employee structure and take an “expansive look” at the entire system and make clearer financial decisions by next spring.

To do that, the board agreed to dip into its $1.4 million in operating reserves to the tune of $290,000 for 2027. The board will officially vote on a motion to that effect at a special meeting the first week of November.

The board held a meeting on October 22 after asking for public comment on potential service cuts that could include eliminating spring and fall bus service, abolishing ski season back-up buses during busy times and implementing longer times between routes in summer. While not part of the original suggested cuts from Mountain Express administration, some citizens and board members voiced that the FirstTracks service that provides Uber-like on-call service to north Mt. Crested Butte should also be analyzed.

The board received copious written comment along with in-person comments at the meeting.

“I believe reducing service is a disservice,” said 20-year Mountain Express veteran Tricia Seeberg. “You should look at ways to retain fixed route service. Locals and workers who do not have or use cars rely on the system. Parents rely on the system. The trickle-down ramifications would be major. Employees using the bus depend on consistent timing and going to 40-minute routes in summer instead of 20 will put a lot more people in their cars.”

Former Mountain Express bus driver Moss Wagner agreed. “I ride the Mountain Express every day and I would be stranded in Mt. Crested Butte if you cut off the spring and fall service or the Crystal condo loop,” he said. “Those types of cuts would cause problems for people trying to get to work or even just to the post office.”

Black Canyon Limo owner Noah Zemel noted the contract with Via, the company that operates FirstTracks and the Late Night Taxi, is ending in December. He felt it would be prudent for the board to issue a Request for Proposals for those services instead of just rolling over the contract for another year. “I believe we can run it cheaper and more efficiently,” he said. “I think the board should ask for a real choice.”

Given the timing with the approaching ski season, the board indicated they would like Herzog to extend the Via contract through the winter and then have the opportunity to look at all potential outsourced choices in the spring.

Natalie Ehmsen said she and her family live in Pitchfork and have one car. “We ride the buses year-round,” she said. “We would really struggle if you cut service. Lots of people with jobs couldn’t make it work. I encourage you to keep service as it is. I don’t think FirstTracks is core to Mountain Express. The buses need to be the primary focus.”

“The bus provides value to my children and we highly value FirstTracks since we live high up on the mountain,” said Eric Burns. “I have no strong opinion if service in north Mt. Crested Butte is FirstTracks or a fixed route. I prefer the 20-minute service since kids aren’t exactly adept at planning and they could end up waiting for long periods of time at a bus stop.”

“Getting rid of the town shuttle in off-season would be a huge disservice,” said Mary Boddington. “Mountain Express service is an important part of the local character. That and the Late Night Taxi is important. People drink and we need to keep people safe. Look for other financial resources but we don’t need to go back in time.”

“It is good to hear the senior van is not being considered as part of the cuts but if you are trying to get people out of their cars, I’d encourage you to expand the buses,” said Glo Cunningham. “Even the 20-minute service in summer feels funky.”

Jen Veilleux said the cost of outsourcing FirstTracks to Via seemed to be a major budget drain given the additional cost compared to a fixed bus route.

Mountain Express board chair Roman Kolodziej informed the audience of some “high level” information and said 92% of the budget is dedicated to wages, the Gothic Road bus stops were part of an annexation deal, the agency has a $103,000 annual grant meant for service expansion and is used to cover about half the price increase between FirstTracks and a condo loop.

Herzog said the planned Whetstone bus barn facility was started in 2017 and the $14.4 million grant can only be used for that purpose. He emphasized it would be a giant improvement for operations and potential expansion while also freeing up facilities in the Crested Butte public works yard for the town.

As for the idea for charging for service, Herzog explained it would be not only be difficult operationally but could jeopardize a $440,000 federal grant.

“We need to be careful to not chase details before the big picture is defined,” said board member Ian Billick. “We need to define the core services of Mountain Express. While FirstTracks was not on the original cut list, listening to the community, we need to do an analysis of it. A lot of the community is asking what our core service is.”

Board member Valeda Scribner asked what other revenue sources had been explored to close the budget gap. Herzog said their grant consultant had indicated there were no more grant opportunities available.

“What about (Crested Butte Mountain Resort owner) Vail,” asked Scribner. “Has there been any outreach to them given the situation becoming more dire?”

Herzog said that avenue had not yet been explored.

“It’s not just Vail. The county should be involved too,” said Billick. “The Whetstone project with 252 units and the potential of Lower Verzuh with 400 units will bring more people needing these types of services. Crested Butte is struggling with people parking in residential neighborhoods. We need an honest and frank conversation with the county over impacts to the north valley. We are at a breaking point, and it is only going to get worse. We have asked and gotten brushed off but we need to try again.”

Billick reiterated that before making specific financial requests of either Vail Resorts or Gunnison County, the board needed to define the core service of Mountain Express. “We need to think about essential service and the staffing structure going forward with Jeremy’s resignation,” he said. “We have some work to do before making those requests.”

“If some people think core service is just getting people back and forth between the mountain and town, do we just go between the base area and the Crested Butte Four-way and turn around,” asked Kolodziej. “The bus loop through town provides greater service in CB.”

“I think the communities in Mt. Crested Butte like Pitchfork, Crystal and Homestead in Lower Prospect are also part of core service that should be serviced,” responded Billick. “The seasonality and frequency of service also need to be analyzed.”

Herzog said a heat map analysis indicated north Mt. Crested Butte usage increased significantly with FirstTracks, especially with the expansion of the Homestead subdivision where many locals live.

“I’m not certain we have the luxury of on-demand services in Mt. CB, but Mt. CB town council members have a better understanding of how on-demand fits with other priorities,” said Billick.

“It makes sense to at least consider ways to modify FirstTracks,” said Kolodziej.

“We need to take a hard look at a fixed route versus FirstTracks,” said Billick. “We should look at a fixed route that touches the key Mt. CB communities. If we can’t do it all, we need to decide whether we are prioritizing based upon efficiency in terms of passengers served per dollar or alternatively what we determine to be core routes and neighborhoods, including frequency of those routes.”

“It is probably a combo. Do we really need to drive a bus at Columbine that is so close to the ski area,” asked Kolodziej.

“Given the geography of Mt. Crested Butte, maybe we need to provide more parking opportunity at some of these bus stops since people will be further than a 10-minute walk away from a fixed route,” said board member Jeff McVeigh.

“So much of Mt. CB is more than a 10-minute walk to a bus stop,” said Scribner. “It is not apples to apples to compare Mt. CB with Crested Butte.”

“That’s just the nature of the layout of the towns,” said Billick. “But I would be very supportive of getting service close to Lower Prospect and Homestead.”

“Fifty percent of the winter ridership in north Mt. Crested Butte comes from FirstTracks where buses can’t go,” noted Herzog.

Scribner suggested a hybrid option with a zone where people are charged for on-demand service. “This will all take some brainstorming.”

Kolodziej emphasized that operational reserves would be gone in three years without budget adjustments but stated no one was enthusiastic about cutting off-season service.

Billick suggested given the timing of Herzog’s departure and the need to approve a 2027 budget in November, that Mountain Express maintain the existing service but start to dig deep into service adjustments and staffing structure. He said the board should make the non-service cuts suggested by admin like eliminating the elf bus, winter ambassadors and staff development costs. That would result in a $290,000 deficit for 2027. “Reserves are there to help us get through such transitions,” said Billick. “It gives us time to analyze everything. We should be prepared to talk about it all next spring.”

Herzog warned that transitioning back from FirstTracks to a fixed route bus would present driver challenges and could make future grants harder to obtain.

He said they are already having trouble filling driver shifts. Starting drivers at Mountain Express make $26.60/hour while the RTA starting wage is $32.25.

“That’s another budget pressure we’re facing, and we have to do right by the drivers,” said Billick. “But we need to get a new director in place and discuss all this with them.”

The board will meet on November 5 to formally consider the direction outlined at the October 22 meeting.