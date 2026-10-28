Snowmaking back in action at CBMR

Opening day scheduled for November 25

by Kendra Walker

With opening day less than a month away, snowmaking officially began this week at Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR). Clear and cold conditions allowed mountain teams to fire up snowmaking operations on Monday night and begin prepping for the 2026/2027 winter season.

Snowmaking is currently taking place on Houston and Lower Keystone, and snowmaking teams hope to expand to additional areas accessed from the Red Lady Express over the next few weeks.

“Over the next several weeks, our resort teams will be hard at work preparing the mountain for our 65th season, which kicks off on November 25,” shared CBMR communications manager Katie Lyons.

According to Lyons, CBMR began snowmaking on October 28 last year, and October 30 the year prior. “So we’re pacing a little ahead of schedule of previous seasons,” she said, noting some cold temperatures in the forecast should help keep the momentum going before opening day.

Lyons also shared that CBMR has added two new compressors to the snowmaking system and is in the final stages of completing the widening of the Houston trail, a project aimed to provide more room for skiers and riders. Earlier this fall, CBMR also began installing remote avalanche control systems (RACS) to remotely manage and mitigate avalanche risk in the resort’s extreme terrain.

“We’re excited to begin snowmaking and start building the foundation for CBMR’s 65th anniversary season,” said CBMR VP/general manager JD Crichton. “Each year, we prepare for a wide range of snow and snowmaking conditions, and this season is no different. We go in ready for multiple scenarios, with a focus on delivering a strong start for our employees, our community, and the local businesses that count on it.”