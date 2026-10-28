Titans soccer closes season with win over Telluride

Secure #3 seed in 2A state tournament

by Than Acuff

Following the October break and an additional week with no games, the Crested Butte Titans soccer team headed to Telluride on Saturday, October 24 to take on the top team in 2A.

The Telluride Miners are on a tear this season having lost just one game leading up to the match with Crested Butte and spent the entire season at the top of the 2A seedings. Add in the fact that the game was their Homecoming and their field notoriously tough to play on and the Titans were in for a battle but came prepared.

“We had a full week to prepare for Telluride, focusing on fitness, physicality, defensive connectivity and moving the ball through the thirds,” says coach Matt Wilson. “The boys were locked in all week, and with Telluride beating us earlier in the season, they had plenty of motivation to settle the score.”

With a mix of rain and snow falling and a raucous crowd from both Telluride and Crested Butte, the Miners came out swinging mixing in physical play with deft touches in tight spaces.

“The first 10 minutes in Telluride are always a slugfest because of the small field and physical nature of the game,” says Wilson. “You have to be willing to trade punches early, match their intensity and weather the storm until the game settles down.”

The Titans held tough through the opening stretch and things started to shift in their favor and a flick by Tucker Pritchett on a long throw fell to Kyle Moran’s feet. Moran cut back against a Telluride player and the ball clipped off another Miner and into Telluride’s net for a 1-0 lead.

“We had worked on long throw-ins all week to take advantage of Telluride’s narrow field, and that preparation paid off,” says Wilson.

Then a series of lightning delays hit and by the time the teams got through the first half, Crested Butte was still up 1-0.

“The boys responded by matching Telluride’s physicality and refusing to back down from the challenge,” says Wilson. “Neither team could establish much possession early, but our defensive unit stayed connected, fought for each other and gradually started finding pockets of success.”

Telluride stepped on the throttle in the second half and started finding glimmers of hope on attack but the Titans back line remained on point while the midfielders continued with the slugfest. The Miners got a great chance to tie the game when their winger cut inside and fired a shot bound for the upper corner, but goalie Jakob Klemme leapt high and wide to push the shot clear igniting the team and the crowd.

As the rain and snow continued to fall, the teams continued to battle but the Titans resilience made the difference, and they held on for the 1-0 win.

“Between three lightning delays and constantly changing weather, it was incredibly difficult for either team to establish momentum,” says Wilson. “Our boys handled the adversity extremely well, with our defense and goalkeeper putting in an outstanding performance, shutting down Telluride’s attacking threats throughout the game.”

The Titans now head into the 2A state tournament as the third seed and will host the first playoff game on Wednesday, November 4 at 2 p.m. when they will face the winner of a playoff game between Rocky Mountain Lutheran and Twin Peaks Classical Academy.

“We’re focusing on conditioning early because once the playoffs begin, games come quickly, and we want the boys physically prepared for a deep run,” says Wilson. “We’re also working on penalty kicks, strengthening our confidence and bringing everyone together with the common goal of competing for another state championship.”