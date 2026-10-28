County BOA dismisses Lower Verzuh appeals

Both appeals found to not have standing

by Katherine Nettles

The Gunnison County Board of Adjustment (BOA) concluded two appeal hearings last week that had challenged the Lower Verzuh major impact project sketch plan approval. Neither appeal got past the matter of whether the appellants had standing to make a case, as the board decided in one split vote and one unanimous vote that neither of them did. No other arguments were put forth, and meanwhile the Lower Verzuh project may now move forward with a preliminary plan application.

The BOA, a five-member board responsible for hearing land use change appeals, is comprised of the three county commissioners Laura Puckett Daniels, Liz Smith and Jonathan Houck, and appointed members Andy Tocke and Drew Brookhart.

County commissioners approved the Lower Verzuh sketch plan application with conditions in late August and within days two appeals of that approval came forward. The first came from Marc D. Sarnoff and the second from neighboring homeowner associations Hidden River Ranches and East River Ranches.

The BOA began a hearing for both appeals on September 23 and continued them to the third week of October.

On October 21, the appeal from Hidden River Ranch and East River Ranches continued, and after several hours of discussion, the board voted 4-1 that the appellants did not have standing to make an appeal. The primary reason was that the board found there was no harm done to the appellants, their property uses or values, in the sketch plan having been approved. Puckett Daniels was the dissenting vote.

The appeal from Sarnoff continued on October 22. Similarly, the BOA held extensive discussion and in Sarnoff’s case, considered some supplemental information that the BOA had requested (though some of his additional information was denied for consideration for being outside the scope of what the county had requested) before determining in a unanimous vote that Sarnoff did not have standing for similar reasons of not being harmed by sketch plan approval.

With all appeals now dismissed, and the period for submitting appeals (within 15 days of a decision) now past, project applicants Bill Lacy and Daniel Dow of Lacy and Dow LLC can continue to prepare for the preliminary plan and final plan application phases of their project. Preliminary plan requires more detailed studies of water and infrastructure feasibility, impacts to environment, wildlife, traffic, local resources and more.

The project, as approved in sketch plan, would subdivide a 450-acre parcel on the east side of Highway 135 near Brush Creek Road for 338 residential lots. The lots would accommodate 433 units, including 179 essential housing units. The proposal’s inclusion of more than 40% of the project as essential housing entitles the project to expedited review with the county.