Three fatalities confirmed in aircraft crash near Swampy Pass

According to a Gunnison County press release issued earlier this week, an aircraft crash in the Gunnison Valley over the weekend resulted in three fatalities. On Saturday, October 24, at approximately 9:10 a.m., the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a small aircraft crash in a remote wilderness area near Swampy Pass in Gunnison County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the area and subsequently located the crash site.

All three occupants of the aircraft were found deceased at the scene. The Gunnison County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as a father, 46 year-old Mark Hendrickson, 46, of New Castle, and two of his sons: Alan Hendrickson, 15, and Case Hendrickson, 13.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and U.S. Forest Service.

According to NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway, “An NTSB investigator will be wrapping up the documenting of the accident site and examining of the aircraft. The aircraft is in the process of being recovered and transported to a secure facility for further evaluation.”

He said preliminary reports indicate that at about 8:11 a.m., a Piper PA-28-235 crashed into mountainous terrain.

Holloway said witnesses to the accident or anyone with surveillance video or other information that may assist the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The preliminary NTSB report is expected within 30 days of the accident and will include factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. The final report, expected within 12–24 months, will detail the probable cause of the crash along with any contributing factors.

Gunnison County sheriff Adam Murdie said the incident was an emotional one. “In the hours that followed the crash, numerous first responders, search and rescue personnel, volunteers, and citizens of the Gunnison Valley worked together to bring these individuals out of the mountainous terrain and back to their loved ones,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “I want to personally express my sincere gratitude to every individual who stepped forward and worked under such treacherous conditions to help bring these family members home. Your willingness to serve, your selflessness, and your commitment to helping others during such a difficult time exemplify the very best of our community.””

The Hendrickson family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the respect, compassion and support they have received following this devastating tragedy.

Gunnison County, the Sheriff’s Office and the Crested Butte News extend their deepest condolences to the Hendrickson family during this difficult time.