Cottonwood Pass closing November 2

Kebler plowed to the Y until Thanksgiving

An annual sign of the changing seasons is upon us! Gunnison County and Chaffee County governments will be closing Cottonwood Pass (CR209) for the winter on Monday, November 2, at 9 a.m. Both gates on the Gunnison County side and Chaffee County side will be locked at 9 a.m. Kebler Pass will be plowed to the Y until Thanksgiving, and the full pass will be plowed until a significant storm or snowfall come through.

Cottonwood Pass crosses the Continental Divide at 12,120 feet elevation, connecting Gunnison and Chaffee counties on Gunnison County Road 209 and Chaffee County Road 306. The pass is generally closed from mid-fall through late spring due to heavy snow accumulation.

Gunnison County makes this annual closure decision in coordination with its partners in Chaffee County. Gunnison County assistant county manager for public works Martin Schmidt said, “Each year, we strive to keep Cottonwood Pass open through the third hunting season. But as temperatures drop and daylight hours grow shorter, maintaining safe travel conditions becomes increasingly challenging and costly. At a certain point, keeping the road open is simply no longer a fiscally responsible use of taxpayer dollars for either county. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we balance accessibility, public safety, and responsible stewardship of county resources.”

Gunnison and Chaffee counties aim to reopen Cottonwood Pass before Memorial Day 2027, conditions and snowpack permitting.

Schmidt said Kebler Road will be plowed to the Y near Irwin until Thanksgiving as usual.

“We will plow across the pass until the storm is substantial enough and we will plow it shut at that time.” Kebler is generally reopened by Memorial Day as well, conditions permitting.