Cross-country closes season with state qualifiers

Dari Spedden, Betsy McMahon and the boys’ team are headed to the big show

by Than Acuff

After rockfall road delays, road graders stuck up to their axles in mud and some bobbing and weaving due to the onslaught of rain in the southwest corner of the state, the Crested Butte Titans cross-country team made it to Mancos on Thursday, October 22 and lined up for the regional meet on Friday, October 23.

“We basically threaded the needle,” says head coach Bart Spedden.

Then teams were thrown another curveball as the aforementioned weather made the original course comprised of trails a slick and sloppy mess forcing organizers to change the course. Yet they still managed to use a majority of dirt roads with the final stretch on a track that ended up being where the Titans boys’ team sealed their spot at the state championships.

It was a momentous occasion for the girls’ team. For the first time all season the Titans had enough girls to toe the line as a complete team and they made the most of the occasion. Betsy McMahon continued her trajectory in her first season racing high school cross-country running to a sixth-place finish and qualifying for state championships.

“Betsy ran a phenomenal race from start to finish,” says coach Bart Spedden. “Seeing her execute so well and have fun doing it was a highlight of the day.”

Dari Spedden is no stranger to regional success, and she will be making her second trip to the state championships in her second year of running high school cross-country. After settling in during the first mile, she remained stoic passing a few more runners to cross the finish line in 12th place to join McMahon at states. In addition, Dari was named first team all-conference.

“She locked into her rhythm early, drove hard through the mid-race grind and proved once again how tough she is when the pressure is on,” says Bart. “Her gains are coming through her consistency, and she made first team because of that consistency.”

But it was the effort of Lollie Wise and Ali Johnson that added to the small victories on the day for the Titans. Johnson has been nursing a bad hamstring all season but lined up and ran her way to a 35th place finish. Meanwhile, Wise joined the team mid-season, and the regional race was her first race of the season, and she ran to a 49th place finish.

“It was Lollie’s first opportunity to race and I’m super proud of her,” says Bart. “Ali was definitely good enough to run the race but not at 100-percent. Her stoic nature allowed her to execute the plan perfectly.”

Then the boys lined up, and the Titans exceeded pre-race predictions. Without the runners knowing, assistant coach Colton Stice ran a virtual simulation race on a running website based on times and the “virtual race” had the Titans pegged to finish in fifth place. What virtual reality did not account for was heart and desire and a couple of underclassmen digging deep for the team.

Junior Micah Hansen led the way for the Titans in Mancos. He typically finds himself in the flesh-mass of runners in races but has a way to make the most of it and he did it again to battle through the field and finish 18th.

“The first mile is always chaos and he finds a way to get out of it,” says Bart. “He threw down a really solid effort.”

Jayden Beyer has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the year but had finally hit 100% when it matters most. While Beyer is typically right with Hansen, he wasn’t this time as he stepped on some loose asphalt and his leg crumbled beneath him leaving him to run the remainder of the race with severe hip pain.

And while that may have thwarted the Titans’ chance at qualifying for state, Eli Hansen stepped in and stepped it up. When they came into the final stretch of the race on the track, Eli was in a four-pack of runners. He put in one surge, but his peers countered and when they came into the final turn, one last surge by Eli had him finish passing all three to place 31st.

Beyer crossed moments later in 35th place and then Eero Stai sealed the deal for the Titans as he found a new gear to pass more runners and cross in 48th place. Noah Lockman spent his race with a fever settling in but managed to finish in 54th place.

“Those two moves by Eli and Eero are what got us to state,” says Bart. “It was a great race. It was what cross-country is supposed to be.”

The good news, the boys’ team qualified. The bad news, Beyer showed up to practice on Monday with a crutch and is unlikely to compete at states. Nevertheless, the team is focused on a couple of things this week as they prepare for the big meet on Saturday, October 31 in Colorado Springs.

“This is definitely a low-key week,” says Bart. “Overall, we have two strategies. We’re focused on hunting jerseys, just pass the person in front of you, and our strategy for running hills. It’s a really hilly course.”