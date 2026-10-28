Crested Butte volleyball battles top programs over past week

“We were proud of the way we played against an incredibly strong team”

by Than Acuff

The Crested Butte Titans volleyball team just wrapped up one of its toughest weeks of the season coming out of the October break with matches against top 3A team Salida, perennial league powerhouse Sanford as well as a road game against Telluride who had eked out a win over the Titans earlier this season.

The Salida Spartans came into the match against Crested Butte on Tuesday, October 20 with a record of 13-3 and on a three-match winning streak without giving up a single set, but the Titans were focused on a goal and achieved that in the opening set.

Crested Butte came out swinging seemingly rejuvenated from the week-long break to win the opening set 25-20 but the Spartans stepped up their effort in the second set. Still, the Titans looked to build off the opening set momentum and went toe-to-toe with the Spartans blocking one of their two big hitters and Mia O’Neil collecting her share of kills as the Spartans were keyed on shutting her down.

Grace Williams and Haley Roberts picked some holes in Salida’s defense and when Roberts dropped the ball deep in the corner on Salida, the two teams were tied 20-20. But Salida’s blocking prowess and savvy offense eventually paid off as they won the next five points to take the second set 25-20.

A bit of chaos ensued in the third set as both teams worked hard to trade off points and were tied up 11-11 before Salida started to slowly but surely pull away to win the third set 25-17 and seal the match winning the fourth set 25-16. Williams and O’Neil combined for 26 kills, Roberts led the team with 17 digs and Lanea Clifton and Haley Erickson tallied 11 assists each.

“We went in with what we thought was a more maintainable goal, to win one set,” says captain O’Neil. “We worked super hard on communication but ended up falling short from being content for the rest of the game.”

Three days later the Titans hosted the Sanford Mustangs looking to undo years of domination as the Titans had not won a set off Sanford for the past several seasons.

“Sanford has a phenomenal volleyball program,” says assistant coach Heidi O’Neil. “Historically, CB can’t compete against Sanford, but the coaches still believed that if we played our best, we could beat them.”

That belief spilled out onto the court in the first set, but it wasn’t easy. While the Titans exerted themselves the Mustangs refused to fold and responded accordingly leaving no room to breathe for either team. Locked in 20-20 Sanford put in a last push to go up 22-20 but a five-point response by the Titans paced by quality setting and hitting sealed the first set win for Crested Butte.

Unfortunately, the Titans were unable to keep that going and Sanford won the next three sets to take the match. Barbara Siquiera led the team with 16 digs while Mira Fisher and Erickson tallied 15 digs each with Erickson doing some damage on offense as well with 24 assists to help O’Neil to a team leading 23 kills.

“The team played phenomenal with standout performances on defense from Barbara Siqueira, Mira Fischer and Haley Erickson,” says Heidi. “Obviously, we all wanted to walk away with a win. We were proud of the way we played against an incredibly strong team.”

The very next day the Titans loaded the bus bound for Telluride to take on the Miners at their Homecoming. The Titans dropped the first set but brawled with the Miners into extra match points before taking it 28-26 to tie the match 1-1. The Miners then came through in the third set to win 25-19 and held off the Titans in the fourth set winning 25-21 for the match win. Grace Williams had a big day as a hitter racking up a career high 20 kills while Erickson continued her efforts on both sides of the ball with 22 assists and 14 digs and O’Neil finished the match with four aces, 25 kills, 14 digs and two blocks.

“We lack discipline,” says Heidi. “Collectively, as a team we fall apart in high-pressure matches. We work every day in practices on high-pressure situations and coaches are still trying to figure out a lineup that can keep things together to win a five-set competitive match.”

The Titans wrap up the season with matches against Olathe and Center this week.

“Our goals are obviously to win and stay confident, but I think us seniors also want to focus on enjoying it and leaving everything we’ve got out there,” says O’Neil.