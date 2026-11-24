Host Aspen Wednesday, December 2 at 5 p.m.

by Than Acuff

It was a stout start to the 2026/2027 season for the Crested Butte Titans hockey team this past weekend with three home games, two of which were against some of the perennial top 4A programs in the state, Thursday through Saturday, November 19-21.

“We knew it was going to be really tough competition,” says head coach Paul O’Connor.

The Titans opened the three-game home stand on Thursday, November 19 against Lewis Palmer High School and struck first as Cole Hawley scored three minutes into the game. But Lewis Palmer responded with two goals and held their 2-1 lead through most of the second period before the Titans took advantage of a powerplay tying the game 2-2 on a goal from Floyd Sedunov. Unfortunately, Lewis Palmer scored in the final minute of the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

Lewis Palmer then tacked on a fourth goal on a powerplay to open the third and while Hawley netted his second goal of the game to pull back within one, Lewis Palmer held on for the 4-3 win. Titans’ goalie John Demsey finished the game stopping 35 of 39 shots.

“I thought it was one of our better games,” says O’Connor. “We showed we can compete at that speed.”

Crested Butte returned to Jorgensen Ice Arena on Friday to face the Cheyenne Mountain Red Tail Hawks, a program that has racked up 16 state titles over the years, twice as many as any other program.

With JD Huresky tapped to play in net, the Titans held off a flurry of pressure as Cheyenne Mountain brought an even faster pace to the ice. While Cheyenne Mountain’s pace had the Titans off balance, hard work by Crested Butte helped them stave off the Hawks for the first period to keep them scoreless.

“They brought constant pressure on the puck that we haven’t seen yet,” says O’Connor.

The Titans opened the second period on the powerplay and were far more diligent in their effort, but the Hawks held them off and then looked to break the scoreless game on their own powerplay midway through the second period. Crested Butte’s penalty kill proved solid to hold off Cheyenne Mountain, but the Hawks eventually found the back of the net soon after for a 1-0 lead.

Strong shifts from the younger Titans were mixed in with good effort from their top lines but the Hawks’ puck pressure continued to disrupt the Titans flow. Nevertheless, Huresky came up with some big saves and defensemen Jonah Zobs, Sedunov, Mason Nichols and Mason Crist and the team’s defensive shape proved enough to hold the Hawks to their slim one-goal lead heading into the third period.

Cheyenne Mountain remained on the throttle to open the third period netting two goals in a span of one minute to go up 3-0. Six minutes later they seized on a Titan miscue during a powerplay to score a fourth goal and then added a fifth before the Titans found some success as Cobin O’Connor scored on a powerplay in the final minute. Huresky finished the game with 35 saves.

“They never stopped skating,” says O’Connor. “Their feet were just fanatical and that’s what our guys have to do, and we can do.”

The Titans then stepped out of the frying pan and into the fire on Saturday when they faced the Colorado Academy Mustangs, a program that punched its way to the state semifinals last season.

Colorado Academy struck early in the first period and hinted at more, but Dempsey made some big saves and team defense proved to be in place for the Titans.

“Defensive shape has to be the most disciplined part of the game, and I saw some bright lights there,” says O’Connor.

The Titans did get on attack and their work resulted in a shot off the post from Hawley, but the Mustangs scored a second goal late in the first period for a 2-0 lead.

Crested Butte’s penalty kill was called into action during the second period, and they clamped down to fend off the Mustangs powerplay, but the Mustangs found success in other ways to go up 4-0 by the end of the second period and scored two more in the third for a 6-0 win. Demsey finished with 24 saves in the game.

“The mentality of the speed those teams play at was a great lesson, those who are striding are going right past those who are gliding,” says O’Connor. “I saw some good things also. We got some great goaltending out of our two goalies, got some nice goals, some grinder goals. And a really good effort out of our freshmen. They went out and gave it.”

The Titans continue with workouts over the Thanksgiving break and then return to action on Wednesday, December 5 when they host Aspen at 5 p.m.

“This next one is another great test,” says O’Connor. “There are no easy games, we just have to keep confident going forward. We’ve now seen the speed of the game and know what to do. I believe it’s in there.”