“I feel like we’re actually deeper than we were last year”

by Than Acuff

And just like that, it’s hockey season.

The Crested Butte Titans hockey team opens their season this weekend with three games against notoriously stout opponents Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 19-21 right here in the Gunnison Valley at Jorgensen Ice Arena.

Last year was baptism by fire with Paul O’Connor taking over as head coach and a gang of underclassmen asked to step into massive varsity roles. This year, they have experience on their side with seven seniors leading the way, all of whom were key components of last year’s squad.

“They’re all solid returners and all of the players have a better knowledge of how I coach and what I want,” says O’Connor.

O’Connor has Shane McGuiness returning as his assistant coach, Justin Biel working with the three goalies and former Wolfpack player Dakota Wiggins joining the fray this season as well to lead the 22 players, many of whom started their hockey seasons back in August with a fall season.

“I saw some great development out of our youth and our older guys got better,” says O’Connor.

In addition, the team has ice time four times per week this year including a 6 a.m. session, which means a 4:30 a.m. wake up to get down to Gunnison and get ready, that can be tough but certainly builds character.

The Titans will get their first look at what they have as well as their competition this weekend starting on Thursday, November 19 with a game against Lewis-Palmer High School at 7:30 p.m. They return to the ice on Friday to face Cheyenne Mountain at 4:30 p.m. and then close out the three-game home stand against Colorado Academy at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, Aspen, Telluride and Grand Junction will be playing for a full weekend of coaching and scouting for the Titans.

“We got three games against three tough city teams,” says O’Connor. “It’ll be good to get a look at those guys and the other teams we will see later in the season. It’ll be a lot of time at the rink.”

The Titans open the season with some injuries and illnesses and O’Connor is unsure of who will be available to play but is looking forward to the opening weekend regardless.

“We’re hoping to be full strength but we’re not sure yet,” says O’Connor. “The games count so we’d like to get one, but we got good solid competition. If for nothing else, it’ll teach us the pace we need to be.”

The good news is, when the Titans are at full strength, O’Connor and the coaching staff have much to work with as far as player personnel.

“I think we got four good lines that are all skating at a good pace,” says O’Connor. “I feel like we’re actually deeper than we were last year. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Titans remain at home following their opening games this weekend as they host Aspen on Wednesday, December 2 at 5 p.m.