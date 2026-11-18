Eighteen-month process to prep for the next 20 years

by Katherine Nettles

The Gunnison Crested Butte Airport (GUC) has started developing a new airport master plan, a process that will help predict and prepare for the next 20 years of potential growth in airport use and subsequent expansion. The plan is expected to take about 18 months, and representatives from the consulting firm Woolpert presented the project’s goals and phases during a work session with county commissioners on November 10.

Hilary Fletcher, project manager with Woolpert, described the goal of the master plan to position GUC to be competitive in seeking Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds for projects in the future. “Generally, a project has to be in the airport master plan to be eligible for FAA funds. That’s why these are so important. The plan allows the FAA to measure those projects against every other project that comes through looking for funding,” said Fletcher. The FAA and CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) review the master plan but do not approve it, she noted. The FAA simply approves the forecast and layout plan which accompany the master plan and will endorse it if meets the administration’s environmental standards.

Fletcher said a robust and strategic capital improvement plan should also be thoughtful so it endures into the future and can be versatile through user growth or facility expansion. The last master plan was completed in 2016, and the GUC has now completed the full scope of that plan.

“Your airfield is in great shape,” said Fletcher. Recent work at the airport included runway rehabilitation in 2017, commercial service terminal redevelopment, taxiway connector rehab and pavement strengthening. “All those things add up, and your airport is in great condition. There’s always room for more things to do and opportunities as lifespans of certain pavements change and we’re always planning for a 20-year horizon,” she added.

GUC has partnered with the FAA, CDOT, Gunnison County, users, municipalities, the RTA, a committee and is working to engage the community and its users. “We’re working hard to gather input from these community members,” said Fletcher. The firm held five separate focus groups last week with different stakeholders and is circulating two surveys among airport users to gather input on their experiences: one is a tenant user survey and one is for those using the terminal, who are prompted to take the survey when using the wifi.

The master plan will be formulated in five stages over the next year or so. GUC has completed the first step of pre-planning, and moving into phase two of inventory assessment, forecasting and planning for facility requirements. Fletcher said the forecasting and assessments will determine the airport’s ability to handle future activity with potential for more parking lots, hangars and/or additional facilities. Phase three will develop solutions and alternatives, phase four will develop implementation including financial planning, capital improvement plan, the final master plan document and an airport layout plan. Phase five is the county’s approval.

Woolpert is predicting a 2.4% annual growth rate in ground-based aircraft and operations, and representatives reviewed the previous 20 years of enplanements—defined as one passenger boarding in Gunnison.

Enplanements doubled in 10 years at GUC from 34,392 in 2016 to 68,960 projected in 2026.

Fletcher said this reflects an annual 7.2% average compound growth rate with some recent years higher. She said 2026 is on track to be at 11%, for example, as were the years leading up to and after Covid.

Load factors are also up, and shoulder month activity has increased at GUC. “Shoulder season is shrinking and that’s reflected in the service [increases] as well,” said Fletcher.

Regarding airfare levels, GUC is in the middle of the pack below Aspen and Eagle and above Montrose and the national average, and Fletcher noted that larger airports have more, larger planes driving efficiencies that are captured in those lower fares. She also noted a fairly consistent, broad-based increase in markets across the US.

Using several different growth rate scenarios, Woolpert shared several forecasts for the GUC in the next 20 years. The highest would be increasing to 181,000 enplanements by 2046 if GUC continued its average of 7.2% annual growth. The second scenario, flagged as the most realistic, forecasts 157,000 enplanements by 2046 “based on the recent growth at GUC and peer mountain airports that has exceeded national trends and suggests demand that may continue to outperform the national forecasts.” The other three scenarios forecast 124,000 enplanements, 95,000 enplanements or 81,000 enplanements at the lowest end based on more conservative national growth rate forecasts.

County commissioner Jonthan Houck spoke to the waves of change at GUC over the past several decades as larger aircraft at times displaced additional flights and resulted in less optimal schedules. He asked if that might potentially happen again with current trends for larger, more fuel-efficient aircraft. Woolpert reps said smaller flights like the one from Denver to Gunnison are hard to predict, but for longer flights that may happen where they decide between a third or fourth flight versus just using larger planes.

As the assessments and forecasting continue, Fletcher said she and other Woolpert reps would return to give another master plan update in the spring. The final plan is expected to conclude in 2028.

More information about the master planning process is available as a storyboard at GUCairportmasterplan.com.