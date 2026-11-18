Hoping better snow brings winter back, focus on membership

by Mark Reaman and Kendra Walker

In a report to the Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte town councils concerning its 2025-26 winter activities, the Crested Butte-Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce said like most other entities, it was off given the low snow ski season.

“Combined visitation at the Chamber-managed visitor centers totaled 9,527 visitors last winter, representing a 10% decrease from last year’s combined visitation of 11,444 visitors,” said Chamber executive director Heather Leonard. “Given the season’s snowfall totals, this decline is not unexpected. Winter snowfall measured approximately 131 inches — roughly 40 inches less than the previous winter and more than 100 inches below snowfall totals from two years ago…the reduced visitation closely mirrors the lighter snow year experienced across the region.”

The hope and expectation is that the Super El Niño predicted for this ski season will get the Crested Butte area back to normal.

Leonard said a significant portion of the Chamber’s efforts last winter focused on implementing and refining the new member and event management platform, Chamber Nation, that was launched last fall. “While not highly visible to the public, it represents a substantial investment in creating sustainable systems that will improve communication, reporting, event management and member services,” she said.

The Chamber has 297 members and saw 25 new members over last winter. Membership records are being updated and Leonard said that has resulted in removal of businesses that have closed, relocated or not paid their dues. Leonard said a part-time person was hired to assist with membership administration so that she can focus on member management, retention and recruiting new members.

The Chamber also launched a new Winter Webinar series to better engage members during the winter months. “We had great response to that and will probably continue hosting those tis coming winter,” said Leonard.

Mt. CB councilmember Steve Morris pointed out that the newly installed kiosk at the Mt. Crested Butte visitor center never seemed to work, noting touch-sensitivity issues and incorrect information. Leonard explained that there has been some disconnect between the old and new tech companies as the Chamber has transitioned to the new customer relationship management (CRM). “The reason why you’re getting incorrect data is it was pulling from old CRM,” she said, noting they are now working with the two companies to move forward and streamline the system.

The Chamber board is also developing a new strategic plan, and Leonard explained it will help guide organizational priorities and ensure the Chamber’s efforts “remain aligned with the needs of our members, visitors and community. It will also provide governing policies that are more accurately aligned with our operations.”

That plan was adopted by the board and was released on the website. Leonard said that essentially, the board focused on manageable goals that could be achieved in the next 12 months. The three focuses include:

• Capitalize on the natural collaboration between the Chamber and Visitor Center.

• Take a closer look at the member experience and gather insights to improve retention and support steady year-over-year membership growth.

• Fully integrate Chamber Nation across operations and member engagement.

“Most are related to our new software, which has improved my workload but also has a lot of great features that we’re going to be focused on getting members to interact with over the next year as well,” she said. “It’s not unlike GVH’s ‘My Chart.’ It takes a while to start using it, but when you do, it does make communication a lot easier.”