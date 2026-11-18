Montrose, Denver, contingency fund on the table

by Mark Reaman

How much can services offered by the Gunnison Valley Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) expand in a period of uncertainty when it comes to sales tax revenues that fund the organization? That was the topic of a long discussion by the board of directors at the November 6 meeting. Generally the board agreed to continue on the current path in 2027 while keeping a hard eye on revenues and costs of expansion to things like helping to fund a new bus to Montrose, heavily subsidizing the second daily bus trip to Denver and just being prudent and setting aside some funds to have when projects cost more than expected like the new Gunnison Transit Center.

RTA executive director Scott Truex reported that sales tax revenues have fluctuated throughout the year, and RTA sales tax revenues are currently down 1.1% from 2025. This triggered RTA board member Liz Smith to bring up the discussion over what she termed “competing commitments” like the Late Night Taxi, the idea of a bus to Montrose, the Bustang service to Denver and increased costs for senior transportation.

Truex reminded the board that senior transportation was part of the RTA mission, while things like Bustang and the Late Night Taxi were not. “I really support the senior transportation program and I know you do to,” Truex said to Smith and the board. “But all of this is important to talk about as we do the budget.

“I don’t know what the future holds given sales tax, especially after last year’s decline because of the poor snow year,” Truex continued. “But the Late Night Taxi is important, and we’ve helped fund it for 20 years. I think it’s important to have skin in the game by budgeting for the potential bus to Montrose when we are in discussions if we want it to come to fruition. I just want it all out there for the board to discuss and set direction.”

While Truex set aside $50,000 to contribute for a possible Gunnison to Montrose bus, the RTA also contributes more than $186,000 annually to subsidize the second daily bus between Crested Butte and Denver.

“The second bus is valuable, but people are using it at about half the rate of the first bus,” noted RTA board member Laura Puckett Daniels. “Given the precariousness of a lot of things in the economy in these times, to me setting aside some money is more prudent right now to be able to do other services and deal with things like the cost increases we are seeing with the Gunnison Transit Center. Money for service to Montrose means putting it into a spot for service that doesn’t exist, but that service feels really important. The Late Night Taxi is important while the second bus to Denver is probably my third priority.”

“A year-and-a-half ago there was not a second bus to Denver and that was a board priority,” said Truex.

“Sure, but we now know sales tax is down, and we are looking at dipping into reserves,” said Puckett Daniels. “I think we’ll have hard choices headed our way and I’d rather have money set aside to weather the uncertainties.”

“I have concerns about funding the bus to Montrose since it’s a new service,” said Smith. “As for the bus to Denver, I think this is the only place in the state with a local government subsidy for the Bustang.”

“That is correct,” explained Truex. “It is because it is the only place with two Bustang trips a day to Denver and we asked for it.”

“Salida and Buena Vista are seeing ridership too on that second bus route,” said board member Diego Plata. “Chaffee County is not subsidizing that second bus. Can we have a conversation to get their support for the effort?”

“In the big picture I agree,” said board member Ian Billick. “Of all the priorities, I agree that it will be a struggle to maintain funding for the second daily trip to Denver. My focus is on how fast we want to move and how we approach it. We have a change in the governorship coming which could help. I see some advantage in taking a harder line with funding, but I’d suggest we do it one more year and see if other communities will step up. Let’s give our community members the opportunity to hear what’s coming and give other communities the opportunity to hear that we are serious about our subsidy going away. Let’s provide a grace period to see if the state comes back with an alternative or if other communities participate.”

“I agree with the idea of funding the second route this year but to be clear we won’t continue funding it at the current level unless we get some other partners,” said RTA board chair Matt Schwartz. “The service is valuable, but Chaffee County ridership is significant.”

Billick pointed out that the state could run the route more efficiently by doing things like running smaller buses and setting up a reservation system. “There are lever points with the new incoming state administration,” he said. “If we cut the route now, I doubt we’ll ever get it back.”

Board member Nicholas Kempin opined that he felt the second daily bus trip to Denver was more important than new service to Montrose. He said two trips to Denver provided more flexibility for passengers.

Puckett Daniels said she is hearing from the county health and human services departments that the Montrose route should be a huge priority given the number of people who head to Montrose for federal services like social security appointments and medical care.

Truex postulated that if a bus route to Montrose was established, the rising expenditures for the senior service would decline since that is currently a normal trip on the senior van.

Smith expressed worry that the $50,000 budgeted for the Montrose service would become an annual expense.

“We can afford it this year,” said Billick. “We have a little bit of time to figure this out gracefully.”

“This is tough stuff,” concluded Truex. “I appreciate the conversation and it is important to make everyone aware of the situation.”

The board agreed to proceed with funding for all the services discussed including the $50,000 for a potential Montrose bus route and the $186,300 to subsidize the second daily bus trip to Denver in 2027.