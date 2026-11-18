Could impact funding from state legislature

by Kendra Walker

The Gunnison Watershed School District has confirmed 1,859 k-12 students are enrolled for the 2026-2027 school year, a drop from last year reflecting recent trends in the district. Superintendent Bill Summers confirmed student enrollment this week based on the district’s official October Count numbers.

“Compared to the last few years, this is down for both the district and the CB Community School where the district had 2,022 (2024-2025) and 1,962 (2025-2026) for a total loss at the district level of 163 students over the past two years,” said Summers.

This school year there are 663.5 students enrolled at Crested Butte Community School, down more than 30 students from last year. CBCS enrollment numbers were 704 in 2024-2025 and 695 in 2025-2026. Summers attributed a drop in national birth rates as a top reason for the student decrease. “And it’s not just a GWSD issue. Schools all over the state are experiencing a similar loss,” he said.

The state legislature determines public education financial support through the Public School Finance Act, using enrollment figures from the student October tally to establish overall funding allocation provided to every school district.

Summers shared that each student earns the district about $14,000. “The monetary loss is not as easy as multiplying the loss times the amount per student however, because the funding formula uses averaging over the last few years. But we are about to lose the bigger number in the 24-25 year, which will hurt,” he said. “There are numerous other inputs to the formula, so reporting an exact dollar amount is not yet even known to us. However, the trend down in student population is concerning and will have a negative funding impact, apart from any plus ups we may receive from the passing of NN and 87.”

Proposition NN was passed by voters earlier this month, which will increase the TABOR cap and use surplus funds, equal to as much as $4.6 billion, for K-12 education expenses.

Amendment 87 also passed, which removes the uniform tax rate requirement from TABOR and establishes a graduated income tax, which will generate an estimated $2 billion annually that the legislature can spend on public schools, healthcare and childcare.