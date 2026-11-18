“I’m incredibly proud of what these boys accomplished this season”

by Than Acuff

In what was initially billed as a rebuilding year for the Crested Butte Titans boys’ soccer team after losing 10 seniors and bringing back only three, the Titans exceeded expectations to make it to the 2A state final only to fall to St. John Paul the Great 3-0 on Saturday, November 14.

Case in point, the semifinal game on Wednesday, November 11. The Titans headed to Denver to face Skyview Academy in the semifinal round, a team who came in undefeated with several resounding results and a roster choked with seniors.

“We knew Skyview was a very talented and disciplined team,” says coach Matt Wilson. “The key was staying disciplined, connected and patient while being ready to attack when opportunities presented themselves.”

But the Titans had a plan and executed it as best they could against a team that had obviously scouted the Titans and had their own plan in place. While the back line of Cody Oleson, Isaac Jennings, Blake Bacani and Jonah Zobs fought off successive attacks by Skyview and midfielders Tor Jennison, Tanner Harpel, Tyler Jeffery and Will Stitt were entrenched in loose ball battles all game long, attackers Tucker Pritchett, Kyle Moran, Brier Wight and Moses Wright struggled to unlock Skyview in the attacking third.

“Skyview was very strong defensively and they were quick with getting the ball up, so it was hard to start anything offensively without risking a counterattack,” says Jennison.

Skyview did get free twice for shots, but goalie Jakob Klemme came up with two massive saves and after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, the game headed to penalty kicks to determine who would advance.

“Our defensive organization and discipline were outstanding in our mid-block,” says Wilson. “We kept a very good team scoreless through regulation and overtime, which says a lot about the boys’ commitment to the game plan.”

And this is when the Titans rose above. Klemme stopped two of Skyview’s shots while Moran, Harpel, Jennison and Jennings all buried theirs with authority to advance to the finals.

“I think it came down to composure and belief,” says Wilson. “After 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, the boys stepped up in the penalty shootout with tremendous confidence. It was an incredible moment for this young group, and I couldn’t have been happier for them.”

The Titans did their best to recover from the late night and 4:30 a.m. return to Crested Butte on Thursday and tweaked things here and there to prepare for their match with St. John Paul the Great who brought an impressive regular season record, an overtime win in the semifinals and a striker with 38 goals on the season.

Nerves got the better of the young Titans team to start as passes missed their marks and play was rushed, while St. John looked to pack the defense and counter using their top striker as the target. While the Titans back four held off several counter attacks, a foul in the final two minutes of the first half offered a chance from distance for St. John and they converted leaving the Titans down 1-0 heading into the second half.

“Morale was pretty low going into the second half since a lot of the team felt St. John’s goal didn’t reflect how we were playing,” says Jennison. “We needed to stop playing with so many nerves and start playing with more composure, completing passes and working hard in the midblock rather than worrying about their striker.”

Crested Butte did find some success on the flanks earning a couple of corner kicks, but St. John’s compact defense and keeper held the Titans off.

“Even after giving up a goal in the final minutes of the first half, the boys came out in the second half ready to compete,” says Wilson. “I thought we responded really well and continued to battle against a very good team. I was proud of the effort and determination the boys showed.”

St. John’s pressure in the midfield then produced another opportunity and they capitalized on it to go up 2-0 leaving the Titans no choice but to go all in and shift their formation.

While the move did offer more pressure on attack, it left the Titans open for a counterattack and St. John’s sealed the deal with a third goal to deny the Titans a repeat title.

“I think our youth and inexperience caught up with us a little bit,” says Wilson. “We had the ability to win that game, but I think the experience of playing on that stage is something this young group still needed to develop.”

The Titans finished the season 13-5-1 overall and despite the loss in the finals, both Jennison and Wilson consider the season a success and Wilson looks forward to the future with a large junior class to lead the way next season.

“The season was overall great and we proved our ability to compete in 2A even during a year with a younger team,” says Jennison.

“I’m incredibly proud of what these boys accomplished this season,” adds Wilson. “We were a young team that grew tremendously throughout the season. We’ll have around 17–18 players returning next season, most of whom now have experience playing in a state final. Hopefully, they’ll take what they learned this year and come back even stronger and hungrier next season.”