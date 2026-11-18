The Airwaves Belonged to the People: WBCN and the American Revolution screens at The Majestic Theatre

The Airwaves Belonged to the People: WBCN and the American Revolution, the acclaimed documentary about the Boston radio station that helped define a generation’s music, politics, and counterculture, comes to The Majestic Theatre on Sunday, November 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets and information: https://cbmajestic.org/movies/the-airwaves-belonged-to-the-people-wbcn-and-the-american-revolution/.

In 1968, a bankrupt classical music station in Boston went back on the air with a new format and essentially one rule: play whatever you want, say whatever you think. What followed was a radio station that, along with dissent and rock and roll, helped end a war, drive an unpopular president from office, and give a voice to people who had never had one.

WBCN gave Bruce Springsteen his first radio interview and his first live in-studio radio performance, and Patti Smith her first live radio broadcast with her band. The film also has the night Springsteen played the Harvard Square Theater in Cambridge in 1974, opening for Bonnie Raitt — the show that made critic Jon Landau write, “I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen,” and that led Landau to become his manager and producer. David Bowie, Lou Reed, Jerry Garcia, Jane Fonda and Abbie Hoffman all came through the station’s studios.

But the music was only part of it. WBCN ran the phone lines for Boston’s antiwar movement, broadcast from the middle of demonstrations, and gave a platform to the civil rights, women’s and gay rights movements when almost no commercial outlet would.

The film is built from more than 100,000 pieces of archival audio, photographs, film and ephemera from the era, much of it donated by the people who were there, including never-before-exhibited footage shot by Andy Warhol.

“At a time when many Americans feel powerless, the film is a reminder of how media, dissent, music and collective action can bring real social change,” says the film’s director, Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Bill Lichtenstein, who started at WBCN in 1970 at 14 as a volunteer on the station’s Listener Line and later became a newscaster and announcer with his own program.

The documentary had a successful festival run in 2018 and won Best Documentary at the DC Independent Film Festival. Its theatrical release in 2020 was cut short when COVID closed theaters, and it was then broadcast on PBS stations nationally. Because of its timeliness and relevance to today’s political climate, the film has returned to theaters and is booked into 40 theaters in 12 states, with a goal of 104, one for every point on the dial at WBCN’s 104.1. Director and producer Bill Lichtenstein and executive producer Rob Sennott, who is overseeing the film’s theatrical distribution, have appeared at more than a dozen screenings for post-film Q&As, where audiences routinely stay an hour or more to talk about that era and this one.

The Majestic Theatre showing takes place Sunday, November 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The film’s trailer can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/1172742488.

Tickets available at: https://cbmajestic.org/movies/the-airwaves-belonged-to-the-people-wbcn-and-the-american-revolution/.