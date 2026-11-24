But district incentivizing new construction that includes sprinkler systems

by Mark Reaman

For the first time since 1996, the Crested Butte Fire Protection District (CBFPD) updated its development impact fees and as you might expect, the jump is a big one but not as big as it could have been. The new fees go into effect on January 1, 2027, and apply to new construction with the money having to be used for capital expenses such as buildings and vehicles.

The impact fee set in 1996 was $388.79 regardless of the size of the project. According to CBFPD chief executive officer Sean Caffrey, the new fees range from $950 – $10,200 based on size for residences. The standard fee for a house smaller than 2,500 square feet would be $2,700. Homes larger than 5,000 square feet in the district would be charged a standard fee of $10,200. The commercial building fee is a flat $1.55 per square foot for non-residential. Some incentive discounts could be applied if builders install a sprinkler system.

“The fees must be based on the actual calculated capital impact of the new construction, and we engaged a consulting firm in May of 2025 to do that study,” Caffrey said. “The board chose to not charge the full amount the study supported. We also did some comparisons with other recently adopted fees across the state.”

In a memo to the CBFPD board before the September meeting, Caffrey said, “The current rate of $388.79 per home recovers less than 10% of our actual capital cost per new unit…An impact fee is a one-time charge assessed on new development at the time a building permit is issued. It is not a tax. It is a charge that makes new development pay its fair share of the public capital — stations, apparatus, vehicles and equipment — needed to serve it. Existing residents already fund the District’s current capital through property taxes. Impact fees ensure that new development, which creates the need for additional capital, pays for that additional need rather than passing the cost to current taxpayers.”

Caffrey explained that the District retained BBC Research & Consulting to conduct a capital buy-in study that was completed in May of 2025. The residential share of that capital was divided by the number of existing residential units to determine how much capital investment each unit represents. That figure is the maximum fee the law allows the District to charge per new unit. In his memo to the board, Caffrey said the staff recommended adopting standard fees at approximately 82% of the BBC maximum. For example, the consultants said the maximum fee on a house less than 2,500 square feet could be $3,271 but the board went with the recommendation to charge just 82% of that number and make the standard fee $2,700.

He said the charges would be below districts like Chaffee County. “Second, it leaves room to adjust fees upward as the new Gothic Road campus and additional apparatus come online and are captured in a future study update,” he stated. “Third, a fee set modestly below the demonstrated maximum is easier to defend than one set at the precise ceiling.

“We did do something creative to attempt to encourage the voluntary installation of fire suppression sprinkler systems in properties where they would otherwise not be required,” Caffrey noted. “We will provide a discount if a sprinkler system is installed voluntarily. We are big proponents of the lifesaving value of sprinklers as there is no more effective tool to save lives and minimize property damage in the event of a fire.”

Sprinklers are generally required in units larger than 5,000 square feet so the incentives are only intended to apply at the lower tiers. Again, using the house less than 2,500 square feet, the sprinkler incentive could save $1,750 off the standard fee of $2,700 so the fee would be $950.

“While the incentives help, they will not offset the full cost of a fire suppression sprinkler system,” he said. Caffrey estimated price ranges for a sprinkler system vary a good bit across the state, however, they can run about $4 to $8 per square foot on new construction so you’d be looking at $10,000 – $20,000 for a 2,500-square-foot house. “We are very curious to see if the incentive will be utilized.”

The memo makes clear the new fees will raise more money. “The new impact fees will generate substantially more capital revenue than the current $388.79 rate. Revenue goes into the segregated impact fee fund for capital expenditures only — it cannot be used for operations.”