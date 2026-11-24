JD Crichton welcomes community for 65th anniversary season

by Kendra Walker

Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) kicked off its 65th winter season this week, with plans to celebrate all winter long. For vice president and general manager JD Crichton, this winter provides the opportunity to continue the resort’s momentum of building strong mountain teams, base area energy and community partnerships.

The mountain celebrated its traditional Opening Day first-chair banner break and live DJ set at the Red Lady Express on Wednesday. This week skiers and riders can expect open terrain off the Red Lady lift, and the snowmaking crews will continue to work to open up more terrain in the coming weeks.

“The temps have recently shifted and that’s allowed snow production to improve, and the team has done an amazing job,” said Crichton. “I still find so much joy in looking out across the hill at our snowmaking, watching the flow of the operations team building up the mountain. The team is really stoked on the product.”

For opening this week, there is a terrain park feature at the top of Red Lady for the park community to enjoy, and Uley’s Cabin is open for guests to access bathrooms, food and beverage on the hill, for the first time in recent season openings. Houston will look a little different this season, as CBMR crews have widened the narrow corridor road between the bottom of the Painter Boy lift and Lower Keystone.

“We worked with the Forest Service on this project for the last two years. The crews widened it to three-and-a-half snowcats,” said Crichton. “It will be much easier for skiers and riders to move through that zone.”

At the base, CBMR also removed the old zip line and reworked the Ski and Ride School areas to eliminate bottlenecks and spread out crowd flow. Crichton noted that six cell towers are up and running across the mountain, an affiliated project with T-Mobile. “Guests will be able to get cell service in places on the mountain that we haven’t been able to get in the past.”

The team also recently added new snowmaking compressors, and installed Remote Avalanche Control Systems (RACS) towers in CBMR’s extreme terrain to help ski patrol manage snowpack and open terrain more safely and efficiently.

65th anniversary season

To mark CBMR’s 65th anniversary this year, Crichton said his team is focused on celebrating the resort’s annual traditions while elevating the brand and refreshing the base area and guest amenities.

“The best part of Crested Butte is that it’s Crested Butte. There are so many ways to have fun here,” he said. “We want to do everything we do with a safe mentality but also want our guests to have fun and feel joy wherever they are. And the team has a lot of creative stuff in the works.”

CBMR plans to bring back live music entertainment opportunities throughout the season, and Butte 66 has rebranded as “Butte 65” to commemorate the 65th anniversary. “We’ve put a lot of work into our food and beverage offerings and elevated the dining experience at Paradise and we have a new menu at Butte 66,” he said. CBMR is also bringing back after-hours sleigh ride dinners at Uley’s Cabin.

Crichton noted that CBMR continues to work with its base area partners to bring more life to the base area, including holiday lights and the addition of three food trucks this winter. “Those small changes add vibrancy,” he said. “We don’t own the base area but we sure can make it feel more welcoming and warm to our guests and community members.”

Other improvements include CBMR updating its rental fleet to include more high-end performance demos in its rentals and Epic App updates will provide better communication on lift and weather updates, specials and direct communication and tracking with Ski and Ride School instructors.

Looking back and looking forward

Crichton, who stepped into his role as vice president and general manager at the beginning of the 2024/2025 winter season, reflects back on his time at CBMR so far. He was previously CBMR’s director of food and beverage from 2017 to 2021, and held various roles in the ski industry over his 27-year career at resorts in Maine, Colorado and New Hampshire. He credits the entire CBMR team for the mountain’s successful operations, especially in navigating last winter’s challenging, low snow conditions and high temperatures.

“I’m super proud of the team. Last year was an unprecedented snow year and we had to flex new ways of working to stay open. I was so impressed with the team to have executed and opened up as much of the mountain as they did – Prospect and Gold Link, the Extremes and Teo. The work and collaboration between every department to show up each day was phenomenal. Last year we recorded the highest guest scores we had ever seen. The team showed up in spades, and that filled up my bucket.”

On a regional level, Crichton said CBMR remains committed to collaborating on valley-wide issues like guest visitation, base area vibrancy, workforce housing and balancing the needs of locals vs. visitors. Crichton said he is excited to see what the Whestone housing project brings to life, but how CBMR partners is yet to be determined.

Crichton said he is grateful for the opportunity to strengthen CBMR’s relationship with local stakeholders, including the town of Mt. CB, Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP), the Adaptive Sports Center and other local boards. “We’ve reshaped what our relationship looks like between our partners and are using that energy to make the community more prosperous. I can’t say enough of how far we’ve come in my two years in this role. It’s one ecosystem, we’re one valley, and it’s part of my and this team’s responsibility to be a part of the community and support the conversation.”

Moving forward, Crichton wants to continue listening to guest and employee feedback as he establishes long-term goals for CBMR. “This role has the unique opportunity and responsibility to the community. I’m always learning and seeking ways for improvement and learning. That feedback cycle is so important. We’re bringing innovative, cool technology like the RACS to life to help protect our employees. Then there are the things that aren’t so shiny, like maintaining continuity of the lifts and the team that has spent so much time into planning and snowmaking. It’s all part of the orchestra. I’m so fortunate to work with really wonderful people. I’m a small part in how the larger team works to operate in how we move forward.”

CBMR is now open for the 2026/2027 season. Catch Crichton this winter high-fiving folks in the lift line, romping around the mountain with his family or out exploring the backcountry.