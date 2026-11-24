Goal to add 30 to 60 units over the next five years

by Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte has developed a Five-Year Strategic Community Housing Plan, which will outline strategies focused on expanding housing opportunities. A draft of the plan is available for public feedback through November 30, and the town council plans to review the draft plan for possible adoption at their December 1 meeting.

The council has held several work sessions throughout the year developing the plan with consultant Michael Yerman of MY Rural Planner, with the intention to help address housing affordability and availability for local residents and workforce. The plan identifies housing needs, evaluates opportunities and challenges and recommends strategic actions over the next five years to support the local workforce.

The plan focuses on housing initiatives that will expand rental opportunities for middle-income local workers while supporting broader homeownership opportunities for households underserved by the local housing market. One major goal is to add 30 to 60 deed restricted units through incentive-based public-private partnerships in one or two new projects over the next five years. The plan prioritizes workforce housing serving households earning 60%-140% area median income (AMI) for rentals and 80%-200% AMI for homeownership.

The plan also aims to preserve existing affordable housing, strengthen regional partnerships and identify funding and development strategies that can help meet local housing needs.

Yerman and the council used local housing data, guidance from the town’s adopted planning documents, input from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and feedback from stakeholders. The 2024 Gunnison Valley Housing Needs Assessment identified a shortfall of 1,300 to 1,550 units valley-wide through 2029, with the North Valley accounting for approximately 545-650 of those units. In 2023, rents averaged $2,021 per month and the median home sale price reached $1,125,000, requiring an annual income of approximately $350,000 to achieve homeownership.

According to 2020 data, Mt. Crested Butte has an estimated full-time population of 1,049 people in 514 households. The town currently has 97 deed-restricted units. The town’s most significant dedicated housing revenue stream through its short-term rental (STR) excise lodging tax generates approximately $2.5 million annually. Voters recently passed an increase of the lodging tax on residential short-term rentals to 9.9% (it remains at 4.9% for commercial short-term rentals).

The town seeks additional community input on the draft strategic housing plan as the council prepares to consider the plan for adoption on December 1 and begin next steps for implementation. A survey is available on the town website (mtcb.colorado.gov), and residents, employees, employers, property owners and other interested community members are encouraged to review the plan and provide feedback by completing the survey by November 30.