Weisbaum on the shortlist

by Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte Fire Protection District has narrowed its choice of candidates to replace outgoing CEO Sean Caffrey and there are now three finalists. The public is invited to meet the trio on Wednesday, December 2.

“The district is in the final stages of its search for a new Fire and EMS chief. The search began after CEO Sean Caffrey announced his intention to not renew his contract with the district for 2027,” explained CBFPD director of administration Annie Tunkey. “The District’s Board of Directors retained GMP Consultants, which conducted a national search for the position.”

The three candidates include the CBFPD’s EMS and fire chief, Rob Weisbaum. The other two finalists are Richard Hicks of Fort Worth, Texas and Brian Long of Edmond, Oklahoma. Tunkey said the district will interview all three during the first week of December.

Tunkey explained that after Caffrey’s departure, the district moved to a more traditional fire district model. Under that structure, the fire and EMS chief serve as the district’s chief executive officer and reports directly to the board of directors. Originally, the CBFPD received 21 applications for the job. That was narrowed to eight for semifinalist interviews and the board took it down to four finalists. One of the finalists withdrew their name from consideration.

The community is invited to meet the candidates at an open house on Wednesday, December 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 1, 300 County Road 317. The board plans to announce its selected candidate on Friday, December 4.

Caffrey has served the CBFPD since July 2018, and his last day will be November 28.