Seeking reversal of Lower Verzuh approval

by Katherine Nettles

Two homeowners’ associations adjacent to the proposed Lower Verzuh major impact development project filed a motion in district court last week against Gunnison County for its recent rulings on the project’s sketch plan application. Their request is to reverse previous decisions on the project’s sketch plan application approval and re-open their appeal of it. Gunnison County has 21 days to respond.

Hidden River Ranches Homeowners Association and East River Ranches Homeowners Association filed a complaint in Gunnison District Court on November 18 against Gunnison County commissioners and the Gunnison County Board of Adjustment (BOA), alleging that the governing bodies exceeded their jurisdiction and abused their discretion regarding Lower Verzuh. The core issue is surrounding the definition of “essential housing” for the project.

Lower Verzuh applicants Bill Lacy and Daniel Dow of Lacy and Dow LLC proposed to subdivide 450 acres on the east side of Highway 135 and develop it into 433 lots, with 179 of the lots developed into deed-restricted “essential housing units,” for sale. However, the details of cost and buyer eligibility have not yet been finalized.

The applicants discussed using a target of 120% to 140% or more of area median income (AMI) to qualify buyers, making a case that the “missing middle” class would benefit. The plaintiffs argue this does not qualify as essential housing under the LUR, which identifies a qualified household as earning less than 120% of AMI.

Commissioners approved the Lower Verzuh sketch plan application, with conditions, on August 18 and approved the specific conditions of their approval on September 1. That was immediately followed with an appeal from the two homeowners’ associations. That appeal was considered in October by the BOA, which includes the three commissioners and two other appointed members. The BOA ultimately found that the appellants did not have standing and their appeal was dismissed.

The lawsuit filed last week mainly centers around the essential housing consideration. The plaintiffs argued that during the appeals hearing, BOA members acknowledged a key issue involving the project’s inclusion of “essential housing” but did not properly address or resolve it.

Essential housing question

The essential housing element of the proposal entitled it, under the county’s Land Use Resolution, to an expedited review and land use incentives such as exemption from certain standards of compatibility with community character, density and setbacks.

Among the 13 conditions commissioners approved in September with the sketch plan application were (condition 5) “that it maintain the 40% Essential Housing floor through Preliminary Plan;” (condition 6) “Require a concrete commitment of proposed maximum sales prices and qualification restrictions that will ensure that these units meet our Essential Housing requirement;” (condition 7) “Require a specific AMI mix, or alternative price control mechanism, tied to the delivery schedule, not just a commitment to ‘varying AMIs’;” (condition 10) “Specify who will determine household eligibility for essential housing in the project;” (condition 11) “Require a draft of the deed restrictions before further review;” and (condition 12) “Evaluate or consider cumulative impacts (i.e., in addition to water rights analysis) to irrigated lands, wells, wetlands, and riparian areas between the Slate River and East River, including as far south as Crested Butte South.”

The document commissioners approved also stated that ““These concerns are generalized in nature and are not all-inclusive,” but included among several other items, “Essential Housing: Deed restriction structure and qualifications, AMI unit mix, transfer fee structure and management, AMI variant from County Housing Needs Assessment.”

In last week’s filing, the plaintiffs argue that the project’s “essential housing” did not meet the LUR standards and therefore should not have been granted those benefits of expedited review, or potential future concessions around compatibility with community character and mitigation of those impacts. They also argued that BOA members acknowledged there were gaps between LUR definitions of essential housing and what the applicant had presented.

“The BOCC acted arbitrarily and capriciously by relying on conditions requiring future price restrictions, AMI mix, and deed restrictions to justify a Sketch Plan finding that the Project already qualifies for LUR § 9-604 incentives,” according to the complaint.

Finally, the plaintiffs argued that their appeal should not have been dismissed based on lacking standing.

The plaintiffs requested that the court order the county to reverse its sketch plan approval, reverse the BOA decision to dismiss their appeal of the sketch plan approval and allow them to pursue their appeal or alternatively, the plaintiffs requested the court set aside the finding that about 41% of the project would include essential housing according to the LUR threshold.

Gunnison County had not filed a response to the complaint as of press time this week, but county attorney Matthew Hoyt shared a statement with the Crested Butte News. “Although we recognize that some controversy surrounds the Board’s decision on this land use application, Gunnison County followed the law in reaching its decision on this application, and any court challenge seeking to overturn it lacks merit,” wrote Hoyt. “The County Attorney will defend the Board’s decision and the process under the LUR used to reach it.”