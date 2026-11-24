Moves to increase 2027 budget to accommodate the town’s $1 million request

by Mark Reaman

While no official commitment is yet signed, board members of the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District (MetRec) voiced support for and adjusted their 2027 budget to accommodate a $1 million contribution request from the town of Crested Butte to help with the rehabilitation of Jerry’s Gym. The action came at the November 18 board meeting two days after the Crested Butte town council told staff to proceed with the $2.8 million project on the only public indoor recreation facility in the North Valley.

The town will now move to the next step and get more solid numbers for the project. It won’t be until probably next spring when the council is asked to sign an agreement with a contractor if the numbers don’t move too far off the initial $2.8 million estimate. In the meantime, it appears the town and MetRec will negotiate a funding agreement that can officially be approved by the board. But at the most recent board meeting, the MetRec approved increasing the 2027 North Subdistrict budget line item for indoor community space from $750,000 to $1 million and adopted that budget resolution after hearing the town’s funding request.

More public support

Like at the Crested Butte council meeting, several members of the public spoke in favor of funding the project at the MetRec meeting.

Ten-year Crested Butte town employee Joey Carpenter admitted he was biased in asking for the MetRec to contribute to the project. “I have seen thousands of kids come through Jerry’s Gym,” he said. “I have seen them grow from kids to young adults. Jerry’s Gym is and should continue to be a safe, positive space in our community. MetRec has been a great partner, so I urge you to do it again and help rehabilitate Jerry’s Gym.”

“I have been playing pickleball in the gym for about six years,” relayed Bonnie Priest. “It wasn’t crowded then but now there can be 20+ people playing on one court. And it’s not just people living in Crested Butte. Many are from out of town. It would be great for MetRec to help fund this need.”

Crested Butte councilmember Beth Goldstone said she appreciated the partnership the town has with MetRec. “Whatever you can contribute to this wonderful amenity will be appreciated,” she said.

Another Crested Butte councilperson, John O’Neal also spoke to the board. “That gym has been used for almost 100 years. Incredible. I was taking gym class and playing basketball in that gym 50 years ago,” he said. “We all want it to be used another 50 years. I ask you all to consider funding this for as much as you can.”

“I moved here about four years ago and Jerry’s Gym and pickleball gave me community,” said Amy Kirschbaum. “I ask you to consider funding this as much as possible.”

“I might be the oldest pickleball player using the facility and I know Jerry’s Gym provides a good place in the winter for people to come out of the cold,” said Kathy Norgard. “Please help bring it up to snuff.”

“Jerry’s Gym is vital to the community,” said Joel Vosberg. “This proposed expansion is a minimal thing that needs to be done.”

“I have done a lot of things in Jerry’s Gym,” noted Blake Hawk. “I’ve played pickleball, done yoga and breath work. I’ve played ping pong. It is a great space, and it would be great to have your support for the rehabilitation.”

“My husband grew up here, and my grandchildren live here now,” said Sheryl Somrack. “The grandkids use it quite often, and it serves a lot of people.”

Crested Butte Parks, Recreation Open Space and Trails director Janna Hansen made the presentation for the formal request and reiterated the strong partnership between the town and MetRec.

“For both these entities, indoor recreation is a stated priority,” she said. “At the end of the day, we all want people to thrive here, and this is the only publicly accessible indoor rec facility in the North Valley.”

She said the space needs major repairs with crumbling walls, stucco falling off, light fixtures hanging from the ceiling and the need for foundation, electricity and plumbing work. History Colorado has given a thumbs up to the potential expansion on the west and north sides of the building. Because it is a 100-year-old building, the construction consultants that provided the initial estimate included a robust 20% contingency fund as part of the project since no one knows what might be discovered once the can of worms is opened. That brought the estimate up to $2.8 million.

She told the board the town hoped MetRec could increase its contribution to $1 million from the budgeted $750,000. She said town will also apply for a state grant of $250,000.

MetRec response

MetRec board member Mary McAllister asked what would happen to the project if MetRec didn’t increase its donation or if the state grant didn’t come through. Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald said staff would go back to the council for direction and priorities.

McAllister said for her, including the ADA entrance was a priority for the project. “I would want to make sure the project doesn’t change too much if we commit to a $1 million contribution,” McAllister said. “It is important that ADA access doesn’t go away. I just don’t want our hands tied after contributing $1 million and look like the bad guys if major changes are needed.”

“You never know about the History Colorado grant,” admitted MacDonald. “It is very competitive, but we have been doing our best to build strong relationships with them.”

Hansen indicated there are tools that could be included in a funding agreement between the town and district that would protect the MetRec.

“The indoor recreation aspect up here is priceless,” said MetRec board member Cassia Cadenhead. “This is an awesome project. If that $250,000 doesn’t come through, are there are other ways to find the money like through private donations? I’m a dreamer.”

MetRec executive director Derrick Nehrenberg said the process for such a project is different than anything the district has done in the past, including when it made a major contribution to the turf field at the CB Community School.

“We can look at multiple ways to accommodate it,” said Hansen. “Whatever you want. We are flexible.”

MacDonald said the town council will give the go-ahead to the project as part of its budget approval process at the December 7 council meeting. “After that we will learn more details in a couple of months and we can work out the details between the district and town in a variety of ways,” she said. “The costs could go up but hopefully with this fat contingency fund that won’t hurt too much. Costs could also go down and perhaps the district gets part of the benefit if that happens. We can structure it a number of ways to make MetRec comfortable.”

Responding to Cadenhead about what happens during construction, Hansen said town has reserved some space in The Depot where some programs could temporarily be held. “It would be tricky,” Hansen admitted. “We can’t solve the basketball issue, but we can move some programs.”

“I’m in full support of the rehab of Jerry’s Gym,” stated MetRec board member Keith Bauer. “And I am in support of the full funding request.”

“I think it’s a very important project for the north end of the valley, where quality indoor spaces are way oversubscribed, particularly during the crucial cold and dark winter months,” added MetRec chair Dave Wiens.

The rest of the board indicated similar support and agreed to increase the North Valley indoor recreation space budget line item for next year to $1 million.