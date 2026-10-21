CB Farmers Market appreciation

Crested Butte community,

Our hearts are full! We wrapped up the Crested Butte Farmers Market season last Sunday in crisp mountain air, a reminder that winter is just around the corner. As we close out 2026, we want to extend our deepest thanks to everyone who helped make this season one of our best yet.

To our community, thank you for supporting the market week after week. Your enthusiasm for local produce, prepared foods, handmade goods, and the artists who bring Elk Avenue to life means everything to us. You showed up, shared stories, and helped create a vibrant space where local growers, artisans, and makers truly thrive. We couldn’t do it without you.

To our incredible vendors, thank you for choosing to spend your Sundays at the CBFM. Your dedication, hard work, and creativity make our market a uniquely special place to shop. We are so fortunate to have every one of you as part of our market family.

To our volunteers, Bobbie Sferra, Erin Whaley, Erin Geye and George Karzas, you are the best in the valley! Thank you for generously giving your time each Sunday. Your kindness, reliability, and spirit of service made a tremendous difference, and we are endlessly grateful.

To our foodsecurity partners, Mountain Roots and the Gunnison Country Food Pantry, thank you for showing up after every market to collect our Food for Fees donations. This season, our nonprofit market waived over $8,500 in vendor fees in exchange for fresh, local food that supported families throughout the valley!

A heartfelt thanks to the CB Marshal’s Office and CB Towing for keeping the market area clear and for always being available bright and early on Sunday mornings.

To Lynelle, Eric, and Trevor with the Town of Crested Butte, thank you for your proactive communication, steady support, and collaboration. Your responsiveness has made a meaningful difference in our ability to operate smoothly and serve our community well.

We are grateful to the businesses and residents along Elk Avenue who continue to partner with us year after year. The relationships we’ve built make the market possible, and we appreciate your ongoing support.

Finally, thank you to our Board of Directors. Your guidance, expertise, and behindthescenes work are invaluable. We are grateful for your commitment to making the CBFM one of the best farmers markets around.

We look forward to seeing you on Elk in 2027, our 20th year serving the Crested Butte community.

Allison Pugh &

Laura Guccione “Gooch”

Crested Butte Farmers Market